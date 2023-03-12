Of Sports editorial team

Kvaratskhelia unlocked the match between Napoli and Atalanta at game time. He scored a goal that reminded many of Maradona’s

That Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored against Atalantawell, it’s not news anymore. 12 goals and 15 assists in 27 season games, a champion’s haul considering that this is still his first year in a top European championship. What is surprising is the way in which the Georgian, 22 years old one month ago, beat Musso to unlock a tough, tricky game that Spalletti’s team struggled to bring home: at game time Ederson loses the ball, an error that sets off the blue counterattack. From there Osimhen lean for Fourth precisely, who faked the conclusion twice by sending the entire Atalanta defense to sit down (Toloi, Demiral and Scalvini).

Finally the right-footed shot to anticipate Ederson’s closure and three other opposing players. A strong conclusion that goes to bag under the crossbar. Then the roar of Maradona, packed again, and the Georgian fans who follow him every Sunday.

A goal against Maradona

A goal that made us cheer Spallettiwho has seen gestures of a certain type without ever being struck by them again: «He scored a goal worthy of Maradona today, this time he too can be bothered”the blue coach praised him after the match: «A champion gesture that steered the match. We played a good match even if we probably could have made better use of some restarts», Gasperini’s bitterness, however, acknowledged Kvara’s technical ability.