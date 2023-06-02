The German star could rewrite Tour de France history. Also thanks to veganism

Simon Geschke was a tiny step away from becoming the first German cyclist to win the dotted jersey at the Tour de France. Last year, the 37-year-old German was at the head of the competition for the best climbers for nine long days, but he lost the lead in the last mountain stage at Hautacam. No one was surprised by the streams of tears of an experienced rider. “It will never stop hurting me. I had a great chance and it probably won’t come again,” recalls the competitor of the Cofidis team in an interview with Sport.cz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

