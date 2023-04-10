25, 19, 10, 10, 25, 21, 2, 23, 13, 8. This is not a sequence of causal numbers generated on random.orgbut of the detachment inflicted by the Bavaria Monaco at the runner up in the last ten editions of Bundesliga. Or, if you prefer, of Bayernligaas it is called in Germania the top league to highlight the complete situation of monopoly created in recent editions. A tournament where now it’s not a matter of knowing who, but when. It can happen a good month before the end of the season, as happened in 2018, when Bayern made the title official on April 7th. Or even earlier, the March 25tha record established in 2014 by Pep Guardiola. Or maybe on the last day at the photofinsh, in 2019 during management Nico Kovac.

The Bundesliga is a sustainable league, prosperoconvenient to follow liveall’avant-garde in many respects yet respectful of traditions of clubs (the rule of 50+1 that – while creaky after the case Red Bull – continue to keep companies from being bought by a sole external investor). The only big flaw of him is the competitiveness. At the top, it’s a tournament boringwhich keeps the tension high just to fight the third and al quarto placethe last placements useful for entering Champions League. Because even second place, the prerogative of Borussia Dortmund six times in the last ten years, it is effectively semi-monopolized. A look at the current standings says Bayern Munich first and Borussia Dortmund. You can get passionate about the rise ofUnion Berlinoappreciate the competitiveness of a provincial like the Freiburg or admire the football model of the Red Bull network whose RB Leipzig is the top team. In May, however, they will all be hopelessly behind Bayern (and probably Borussia Dortmund as well), even when the Bavarians decide – for various reasons – to fire their coaches during the current season. Since 2013 it has happened three times: in 2018 with Carlo Ancelottireplaced first by Willy Sagnol and then by Jupp Heynckes; in 2020 with Kovacwhich he took over Hans-Dieter Flick; and this year with the sensational separation from Julian Nagelsmannwhose place was taken by Thomas Tuchel.

Precisely the remedies against this lack of competitiveness are at the basis of creation of a Taskforce future professional footballa working commission made up of experts in sport, science, politics, economics and communication who will have the task of proposing a sustainable development plan of Bundesliga and Zweite Liga with particular attention to internal competitiveness. Tournaments that are not only economically healthy but also sportingly exciting. It is a kind of session of self-analysis to which the clubs and the German Football Association have decided to submit, and one of the most important issues concerns theintroduction of the playoffs. A formula whose structure is still to be discussed, examining the already existing examples, from those to knockout of the MLS (to decide the number of teams to be involved), in model rounds Pro League belga, where the top four teams compete in an Italian round starting from half of the points obtained during the regular season. A project to which the Bayern Monacothan through the president Oliver Kahn he stated as “a role model you carry more enthusiasm e dynamism for the fans it is to be considered favorably”. Bayern are obviously not a company of Samaritans; while on the one hand the club has repeatedly called for an increase in the competitiveness of the Bundesliga so that it becomes – to use the words of Fabio Capello – a championship more training from an international perspective, on the other hand any play-offs could also represent a parachute in the case of a highly negative season. For the Bavarians, more than accumulate titles, it is important to keep going in Champions League and secure that income.

Competitiveness at the top is the last step the Bundesliga needs to take to achieve a international appeal even more vast. Economically, the German league has become the second in Europe with the most high turnover overall behind the unattainable Premier League. In 2018/19, German Bundesliga clubs achieved a turnover that touched the 4 billion euros (the Premier is at 6). Currently in the top German league only four companies have a turnover of less than 100 million, and 15 out of 18 have a net assets positive. A situation aided by one wage policy shrewd, with salaries that on average affect the turnover for the 65% (for every euro earned, 65 cents are spent on wages), for a percentage that turns out to be the lower among those of the top five leagues in Europe. Income from is also growing steadily rights television: In the 2021/22 season the German professional clubs split 1.073 billion euros (a quarter of this figure went to Zweite Liga clubs), an amount which has risen to 1,165 this season and which at the end of 2025 will rise further to 1,212.

Infine i revenues and stadioin which the Bundesliga beats even the Premier League. In the current season they are over ten million people who attended a match live, with an average attendance of 42.495 for a single meeting. The Premier League follows with 40,258, while the Liga (29,286) and A league (28,918). The total ticketing turnover of the 18 Bundesliga clubs is estimated at 650 million euros. Whether German football matches are good on average is a very subjective judgment that depends on many factors. The assessment of the stadiums is much more objective: moderncomfortable, accessible. In this case the strong impetus came from the organization of World Cup In the 2006 and from that of the European Championship scheduled for next year. In the first decade of the 2000s, the Bundesliga, while remaining dominated by Bayern Munich, saw four other teams triumph: Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen, Stuttgart and Wolfsburg. Going back there would be enough for everyone.