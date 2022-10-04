CIVIDAL. The first win in A2 is never forgotten. All the more so if it arrives two years and three months after the foundation of the company.

The Eagles of Cividale are enjoying the magical moment and are now preparing the assault on the Grana Padano Arena in Mantua, against those Stings already defeated in the Supercoppa qualifying round.

Stolen balls

The hero of the first championship was the playmaker Eugenio Rota, first glacial in scoring the free passes to overtake at 5 “from the siren, then quick to intercept the passage from the throw-in intended for Jackson to run off on the counterattack to seal the historic success. A Mike D’Antoni-style “mugging”, known as “Arsenio Lupine”, on the very day that Gesteco wore a red Olimpia Milano-style uniform. Important detail: 20-5 in favor of Cividale in the final calculation of the points from recovered ball. Two of these arrived in the final 30 ”.

Miani ok

On Monday Gesteco trained at PalaGesteco under the orders of coach Pillastrini: the only absent Gabriele Miani, who came out battered from the match against Chieti, but it was only a precautionary stop and there is no concern in view of Mantua.

The school player Codroipese was among the best on Saturday night, finishing with 22 points thanks to 11 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals and 66% from shooting from the field. Proof of substance for a 2000 launched in Serie A2 in 2019 by coach Franco Ciani with the Montegranaro uniform.

Lnp pass ko

Many basketball fans who tried to watch Cividale-Chieti in live streaming on Saturday evening were disappointed. On LnpPass, where you can access it thanks to the specific season pass, more than someone appeared the “wheel” of the image upload as in the worst moments of the live Dazn.

It does not end here: apparently, given the problems, a link to the Eagles’ YouTube channel has been published to watch the live broadcast, except to be directed to a game of the Ueb youth teams. Ironically, with two teams on the field with the same colors as Cividale-Chieti, misleading the most distracted.