At home, Gesteco does not give up. She always manages to get it right, one way or another. Indeed, in the way of him, that now belongs to a team that has made intensity its strength up to now, the weapon in more than a group that has survived, thanks to it, from the fourth seasonal success in as many matches played on friendly parquet. .

Against Nardò, then, it was the heart, the desire of the boys trained by coach Stefano Pillastrini to put the match back in the balance, to direct it, on a woolen thread, in favor of the Friulian club.

The determination put in place by Chiera and his companions therefore concealed the shadows of an ungrateful evening on the level of realization, enhancing the character of the ducal interpreters, capable of overcoming the bad trend in the basket with hunger.

The garra of Gabriele Miani, for example, athlete symbol of a match that started a bit like this and then exploded, at the most beautiful. Commendable, exemplary but, above all, clean his defense in the decisive actions of the match, with the wall erected on Stojanovic, the dives to launch his counterattack.

Each ball, in the final stages of the challenge, passed through his hands. Each rebound, at the same time, fell into those of Dalton Pepper, an unprecedented center among the centers – many and beautifully fierce – present on the pitch.

The merit of the comeback made by Cividale starting from the third quarter is also attributable to the American, to his eleven total carom, six of which caught in attack under the surprised eyes of the various Poletti, Donda and Borra.

Then you pass that 17% of the team from the arc when, to put things back in place, there are extra basketball factors, unknowns that, in the climate of PalaGesteco, become certainties, bases on which to base victories.

“Away, without our audience – explained coach Stefano Pillastrini in the post-Nardò press conference – it becomes much more difficult to shoot this kind of situation”.

The ferocity expressed in the second half against the Apulians, then, will have to emerge autonomously from the meanders of the yellow and blue soul away from home, each player called to express the intensity often manifested on the friendly parquet even outside it.

In Forlì, for example, between the hitherto impregnable walls of the Unieuro arena, the scene of the next battle for the Eagles. From this point of view, the Pilla band appeared to be increasing in performance, even though they never managed to collect the full loot: in Pistoia, with the progress of the match, the Friulians have disbanded; in Cento, on the other hand, they held up, albeit giving way to the most popular opponents in the final. And in Forlì? A further step is expected in this path of external growth.