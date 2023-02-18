A ghost goal, seen only by the referee: it ended 0-1 the Noicattaro-Castellana challenge for the 14th day of the first category group B. In the 17th minute of the first half, following a cross from Fornaro from the right, the Castellana striker, Sabatelli – a few steps from the goal -, left footed with a sure blow: instead of hitting the target, however, he sent out hitting the outside post clearly of the door. To the general astonishment, the referee Andrea Romano from Lecce heads towards midfield and decrees the goal for the visitors. The protests of the landlords were useless: the derby belongs to Castellana