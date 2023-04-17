the girl of the last photo of Julia Ituma- Corriere TV

Julia Sends by the sea, a run, a dance step then a bow. The video was posted by Virginia Adrianovolleyball player of Club Italia, the team in which Julia also played from 2019 to 2022.

A few days after the tragic death of the young volleyball promise, Adriano dedicates to his friend a long and heartbreaking post . And he publishes a series of shots, starting with a photo of the two of them embracing, which is the last image shared by Ituma on his Instagram profile.

“I miss you. I wish I held you tighter the last time I hugged you» writes Adriano «I wish I could remember her when I close my eyes and think of you, the last time I held you in my arms. I don’t know anymore if I know you. Maybe I haven’t done it enough. I’ve never known you enough. I’ve never listened to you enough. I’ve never understood you enough.”

The last time they saw each other, Adriano recounts, was on 18 September: «On 18 September you took a train and left telling me you were tired. On September 18, I got angry. And I was wrong not to notice that something was not right. I was wrong not to tell you that I didn’t care. And that even then I would have forgiven you. I was wrong to wait for you and don’t think I would regret it for the rest of my life.’