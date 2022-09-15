Home Sports The girls of Avis Atletica Canavesana hit an exciting result in Modena
Sports

The girls of Avis Atletica Canavesana hit an exciting result in Modena

by admin
The girls of Avis Atletica Canavesana hit an exciting result in Modena

At the final of the Italian championship, Damiano Bulgari and Marcello Costanza took the tenth place on the podium in Turin

IVREA

Prestigious result for Avis Atletica Canavesana present at the national final on the track of the club championship reserved for categories S35 + (master). In Modena, the women’s team achieved an exciting final tenth place, improving the eleventh place in Tivoli 2021. Maria Camoletto’s individual victory in the hammer and second place in the weight. Fundamental placements for Rosina Sidoti in the middle distance, fifth in the 800 and tenth on 1500. In the speed to report the ninth place of Roberta Persico on the 200, the eleventh of Emanuela Bolattino on the 100 and of Mirella Bioletti on the 400 twenty-eighth. Well Ivana Ferrio seventh on 200 hs and tenth in the high jump. In the two relays identical placement for the 4×100 and 4×400 fifteenth at the finish. Always present Nilver Perona, born in 1940, 26th in the hammer.

In Cuneo Alessandro Cena’s outstanding performance on the 1500s closed with a new personal best of 4’03 ”22 and sixth position at the finish line. The middle-distance runner of Avis Atletica Canavesana has improved the previous May record by three seconds. At the Nebiolo in Turin, the Piedmontese championships and the multiple test clubs of the youth categories are on stage. Double individual podium conquered by the Canavese riders. Damiano Bulgari of Atletica Strambino finished third in the Boys tetrathlon. Excellent performance achieved in the long jump (4.84). 33rd place for teammate Marcello Costanza.

See also  Scariolo without four top players The game is played at 8pm

For Avis Atletica Ivrea bronze medal for Benedetta Falleti in the pentathlon Cadette. She ranks in all four championships, second place among Cadets, third place among Boys, fourth place among Cadets and ninth place among Girls. Results Modena, SF35 +, 100: 11. Emanuela Bolattino SF55 15 ”23 (90 points); 200: 9. Roberta Persico SF55 30 ”46 (92); 400: 28. Mirella Bioletti SF55 1’22 “83 (73); 800: 5. Rosina Sidoti SF65 3’15 ”66 (96); 1500: 10. Sidoti 6’34 ”05 (91); 22. Susanna Michelotti SF50 12’53 ”85 (79); high: 10. Ivana Ferrio SF50 1.32 (91); weight: 2. Anna Maria Camoletto SF65 8.69 (99), 22. Anna Liliana Perucca SF65 6.22 (79); disc: 18. Marirosa Auteri SF70 13.86 (83), 25. Perucca 13.93 (76); hammer: 1. Camoletto 34.82 (100), 26. Nilver Perona SF80 14.05; javelin: 21. Auteri 11,90 (80); 200 hs: 7. Ferrio 37 ”16 (94); 4×100: 15. Canavesana (Bolattino, Ferrio, Persico, Bioletti) 1’02 ”48 (86); 4×400: 15. Canavesana (Bolattino, Bioletti, Sidoti, Persico) 5’24 ”29 (86); ranking: 10. Canavesana 1.167 points 13i) –

m.j.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

New stadium in Milan, Sala: “San Siro? Maintaining...

Ivrea and Quincitava save the honor of the...

Juve, Paredes admits: “It’s all a mental question,...

Men’s Basketball European Championship:Doncic fouled out and Slovenia...

Ivrea, Cf suspension center asphalts all opponents

Media person: Naturalization is of little significance to...

Feud and evil eye: a journey through the...

Champions League: Juventus lose to Benfica

Deulofeu and Success are still dry: Udinese must...

Champions League: AC Milan beat Dinamo Zagreb, Juventus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy