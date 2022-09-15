At the final of the Italian championship, Damiano Bulgari and Marcello Costanza took the tenth place on the podium in Turin

IVREA

Prestigious result for Avis Atletica Canavesana present at the national final on the track of the club championship reserved for categories S35 + (master). In Modena, the women’s team achieved an exciting final tenth place, improving the eleventh place in Tivoli 2021. Maria Camoletto’s individual victory in the hammer and second place in the weight. Fundamental placements for Rosina Sidoti in the middle distance, fifth in the 800 and tenth on 1500. In the speed to report the ninth place of Roberta Persico on the 200, the eleventh of Emanuela Bolattino on the 100 and of Mirella Bioletti on the 400 twenty-eighth. Well Ivana Ferrio seventh on 200 hs and tenth in the high jump. In the two relays identical placement for the 4×100 and 4×400 fifteenth at the finish. Always present Nilver Perona, born in 1940, 26th in the hammer.

In Cuneo Alessandro Cena’s outstanding performance on the 1500s closed with a new personal best of 4’03 ”22 and sixth position at the finish line. The middle-distance runner of Avis Atletica Canavesana has improved the previous May record by three seconds. At the Nebiolo in Turin, the Piedmontese championships and the multiple test clubs of the youth categories are on stage. Double individual podium conquered by the Canavese riders. Damiano Bulgari of Atletica Strambino finished third in the Boys tetrathlon. Excellent performance achieved in the long jump (4.84). 33rd place for teammate Marcello Costanza.

For Avis Atletica Ivrea bronze medal for Benedetta Falleti in the pentathlon Cadette. She ranks in all four championships, second place among Cadets, third place among Boys, fourth place among Cadets and ninth place among Girls. Results Modena, SF35 +, 100: 11. Emanuela Bolattino SF55 15 ”23 (90 points); 200: 9. Roberta Persico SF55 30 ”46 (92); 400: 28. Mirella Bioletti SF55 1’22 “83 (73); 800: 5. Rosina Sidoti SF65 3’15 ”66 (96); 1500: 10. Sidoti 6’34 ”05 (91); 22. Susanna Michelotti SF50 12’53 ”85 (79); high: 10. Ivana Ferrio SF50 1.32 (91); weight: 2. Anna Maria Camoletto SF65 8.69 (99), 22. Anna Liliana Perucca SF65 6.22 (79); disc: 18. Marirosa Auteri SF70 13.86 (83), 25. Perucca 13.93 (76); hammer: 1. Camoletto 34.82 (100), 26. Nilver Perona SF80 14.05; javelin: 21. Auteri 11,90 (80); 200 hs: 7. Ferrio 37 ”16 (94); 4×100: 15. Canavesana (Bolattino, Ferrio, Persico, Bioletti) 1’02 ”48 (86); 4×400: 15. Canavesana (Bolattino, Bioletti, Sidoti, Persico) 5’24 ”29 (86); ranking: 10. Canavesana 1.167 points 13i) –

m.j.