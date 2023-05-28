The Giro d’Italia also excites Mattarella: “Wonderful” – breaking latest news

Of Marco Bonarrigo

Cairo: «Nothing to envy to the Tour, one day the dream is to leave the Ukraine». Abodi: «The Giro is an Italian historical heritage, we will help it»

ROMA

Hypnotized by the beauty of the Giro, for half a day a radiant and very hot Rome takes off its usual dress, silences the horns and manages to make Italian politics less institutional. The phrase “all so strange, all so wonderful” that the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella he confides to ministers Tajani and Abodi on the stage in front of Trajan’s Column, he recounts the genuine emotion of the head of state after the brutal and beautiful sprint that closed the 3,489.2 km race and the three weeks of great effort of the 125 at the finish line.

Emotion even when Mattarellafirst in history, delivers the Trofeo Senza Fine to the winner Roglic: at his side he wanted his friend Borut Pahor, the former president of the Slovenian Republic with whom two years ago joined the sinkholes of Basovizza in a historic embrace of reconciliation. «Like Pogacar and like Doncic, Roglic has become our national hero – says Pahor – and the Giro d’Italia, skimming our borders last Saturday on Monte Lussari and welcoming tens of thousands of our fans, gave a very lofty message of unity and peace which must be a spur to politics”.

Urbano Cairo was also deeply affected. "The two laps of the street circuit that I traveled in the race director's car – explains the president of RCS MediaGroup – were very emotional for the wonderful scenery and for the amount of people who applauded: we really have nothing to envy to the arrival of the Tour de France in Paris. The presence of President Mattarella also caused me enormous emotion, who honored the race as never before".

An important assist arrives in Cairo from the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi: «The Giro is an Italian historical heritage – he explains – whose enormous value is finally recognized by politics. But we have to go further: offer him a further contribution so that his path in the future can be the result of a systematic approach and not the sum of stages that can be achieved with preventive negotiation. We need to talk to the organizers about it soon.” Translation: politics wants to intervene to bring the pink race to areas of Italy where it does not go due to lack of resources or structures, to offer a collective narration of the territory and allow it to embrace the entire nation. Huge cultural and entrepreneurial leap, unthinkable until a few years ago.

Urbano Cairo takes up the proposal on the fly: «I’m really happy with the support of the government on the tourism front and of credibility abroad: the Giro offers Italy to those who don’t know it and invites tourists to visit it. I would also like one day to honor Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani’s invitation to leave Ukraine: he would like to say that there are the conditions for peace to make this dream come true, one of many that we want to cultivate at all costs » .