The Giro d’Italia is over, Primoz Roglic won it

Loading player

The 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia concluded on Sunday with the twenty-first and final stage: 126 kilometers covered entirely in a circuit in the center of Rome. The stage was won in the sprint by the Englishman Mark Cavendish, while the general classification was won by the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who had arrived in Rome already sure of the pink jersey, after winning Saturday’s uphill time trial in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

In second place in the general standings, 14 seconds behind, was the Welshman Geraint Thomas; in third place the Portuguese Joao Almeida, separated by more than a minute. Damiano Caruso was instead the first of the Italians in the general classification with the final fourth place.

For Roglic, who is 33 years old and rides for Jumbo-Visma, it is the first victory in the Giro d’Italia. He also became the first Slovenian runner to win the race in the 114-year history. It was his third participation in the Giro: four years ago he finished third after a few days spent in the pink jersey. In recent years he had won many one-week stage races and also three consecutive editions of the Vuelta, from 2019 to 2021. At the Tour de France, however, things had gone less well for him. In 2020 he lost to compatriot Tadej Pogačar at the last minute; in 2021 he retired and so did he in 2022, where however he was instrumental in the victory of teammate Jonas Vingegaard.

The other prizes of this Giro d’Italia went to the Italian Jonathan Milan, winner of the cyclamen jersey as leader of the points classification, to the Frenchman Thibaut Pinot, best climber and therefore the blue jersey, and finally to Almeida, who at the age of 24 has won the white jersey as best young rider in the race.