The Giro d’Italia starts with two big favourites

The Giro d’Italia starts on Saturday in Abruzzo with an individual time trial of just under 20 kilometers along the “Costa dei Trabocchi” and will finish on May 28 in Rome. To go from Abruzzo to Rome, however, the Giro will make a rather long circuit and in 21 stages, during three weeks of racing, will cover almost 3,500 kilometers of road and overcome over 50,000 meters in altitude. There are two big favorites to finish the race in the pink jersey, symbol of the primacy at the Giro d’Italia: the Belgian Remco Evenepoel and the Slovenian Primoz Roglic.

Neither of them has ever won it, and only Roglic wore the pink jersey for a few days four years ago. But their absolute qualities and their results in recent months make us think – net of problems, unforeseen events, surprises or exploit others – to three weeks of possible duel between them. The very fact that neither Evenepoel nor Roglic have ever won the Giro, a long, peculiar and testing stage race, leaves some chances for the others as well. Certainly, however, the presence in the Giro of Evenepoel and Roglic, two of the best cyclists in the world, will increase the value of the competition.

Once again this year, however, the two strongest – Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar – have preferred to skip the Giro and prepare for the Tour de France in July, where the Australian Jay Hindley, surprise winner of the 2022 Giro, will also go. once again this year it is difficult to think that an Italian rider will win the Giro d’Italia: the only one with any chance seems to be the 35-year-old Damiano Caruso, second in 2021.

The main difference between Evenepoel and Roglic lies in their age (the former is 23 and the latter is 33) and therefore in their different career prospects. In fact, Roglic won’t have many more seasons left to aim for a Giro d’Italia, above all if we consider the quality of the new generation with which he will have to compete: in addition to Evenepoel, his teammate Vingegaard, who is 26 years old, and his compatriot Pogačar, who is 24. In the case of Evenepoel, winner of the 2022 Vuelta a España, a victory in the Giro d’Italia could instead be the first of many, as well as a step towards a greater goal: victory in the Tour de France.

For Evenepoel it is the third participation in a Grand Tour (as the Giro, Tour and Vuelta are known, the only ones that last three weeks) and the second participation in the Giro. The first was in 2021, when he had already been expected for years as one of the greatest talents of his generation, after he had demonstrated his very high level in shorter stage races and nine months from a very bad fall in a descent of the Giro di Lombardia.

At the 2021 Giro Evenepoel started well but then had problems with grip, as well as an understandable fear of facing certain descents, and ended up retiring after a fall a few stages from the end. Since then Evenepoel has gained experience and won a lot: among other things two Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the World Cup and the 2022 Vuelta a España.

For Roglic it is the third participation in the Giro, in the second of which he finished third after a few days spent in the pink jersey. In recent years he has won many one-week stage races and also three consecutive editions of the Vuelta, from 2019 to 2021. At the Tour de France, however, things went less well for him: in 2020 he lost at the last minute against Pogačar, in the 2021 he retired and so he did in 2022, where however he was instrumental in helping his partner Vingegaard to win against Pogačar.

Roglic had a winning career (he won three of the last four Grand Tours he completed) but a strange one: marked by many crashes (he withdrew from three of the last four Grand Tours he took part in) and the ascent of Pogačar and from that of Vingegaard. In a couple of years Roglic found himself another cyclist stronger than him in his own country (Slovenia, which has just over two million inhabitants) and shortly after a stronger cyclist in long stage races also in his own team, the Jumbo-Visma.

Roglic and Evenepoel have very similar characteristics: they are both very strong in time trials, excellent on short climbs and generally effective on long ones. Since in this round there will be three time trial stages (two flat and one uphill time trial) it is expected that it is above all in the time trial that the two will be able to gain minutes on their main opponents. It’s not even said, however, that they will lose any uphill, even if for both there are some possible unknowns for the longer and steeper alpine climbs, especially those with stretches over two thousand metres.

The difference between the two could be the teams (both strong but marked in recent days by some cases of coronavirus) and the ability to manage the dynamics of the Giro, a race considered more difficult to manage and control than the Vuelta already won by both. and the possible strategic evolutions due to reciprocal or other people’s attacks.

In recent months Roglic and Evenepoel have found themselves against each other twice in a stage race: the first was at the Vuelta a Spagna in 2022, when Roglic retired after a fall, while Evenepoel was already first in the standings but the matter it was still open. The second was a few months ago, in March, at the Volta Ciclista in Catalunya, won by Roglic with a 6-second lead over Evenepoel (and over two minutes over the third in the standings). Since then Evenepoel has swept the Liège-Bastogne-Liège, one of the classic monuments of road cycling, while Roglic has trained without participating in other races.

In addition to Roglic and Evenepoel there are still 174 other riders at the start, some of whom are aiming for the first places in the general classification and, if some things line up in the right way, even for the pink jersey. Besides them, the only two to have already won a Grand Tour are the British Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas, aged 28 and 36. Geoghegan Hart is also the only one to have won a Giro d’Italia, in 2020, but he hasn’t achieved comparable results since then. Thomas instead won the 2019 Tour, to then finish second in 2020 and third in 2022. His last participation in the Giro was in 2020, when he retired after a fall in the fourth stage caused by a water bottle. They both ride in the Ineos Grenadiers, a team that knows how to win big tours and that could exploit the presence of both to try and challenge the two favorites.

Another interesting couple is in the UAE Team Emirates and is formed by the Portuguese João Almeida (third in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya and fourth in the 2020 Giro, as well as one of the few who can do time trial performances close to those of Roglic and Evenepoel ) and climber Jay Vine, who however comes off an injury and has so far never had any major results in the general classification of a three-week stage race.

For many, however, the more than 70 kilometers timed – over 50 of which in the first two weeks – are a great obstacle to thinking they can do better than Roglic and Evenepoel if at least one of these two were to be well and not have major problems. It is also possible that, rather than creating large gaps between Roglic and Evenepoel, the time trial stages could create large gaps between them and the other “men in the standings”. Instead, he does not aim for the classification, but the Italian Filippo Ganna, teammate of Thomas and Geoghegan Hart, can win the time trial stages.

Despite the many time trial kilometers (many more than in the last two editions and higher than the average of the last ten years) the Giro d’Italia will, as usual, also have many mountains, including those of the six stages with an uphill finish. The most unmissable, at least on paper, will be the 16th, that of Monte Bondone, and the 19th, with arrival at the Tre Cime di Lavaredo. And the penultimate stage could also be decisive, the very steep time trial on Monte Lussari, in the province of Udine, which, however, in the last few hours it was told as at risk due to some logistical complications.

However, any hypothesis could collide with the unpredictability of road cycling and, specifically, of the Giro: a race that is often presented as rather chaotic, open to unexpected results and not easy to manage and control for those who should find themselves first in the standings in the pink jersey. Since it takes place in May, passing from Salerno to the Dolomites in a few days, the climatic conditions can also be variable and decisive.

