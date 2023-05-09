The Giro d’Italia takes “Vvita” into the metaverse with the Metagiro – Sport Marketing News

The Tour of Italy returns to be the protagonist, even in the digital world. Thanks to the partnership between RCS Sport e LIVE (vvita.io), an Italian brand of reference in the Web3 world, the Corsa Rosa relaunches its digital collections full of benefits and announces the arrival of the Metagiro, a new hyper-realistic virtual space dedicated to enthusiasts.

The initiative, accompanied by a campaign entitled In Wonderland3, is designed to offer a completely new and immersive way to experience the magic of the Giro. The new digital collections present within VVITA-collections allow you to acquire the symbols that have made the history of the Giro d’Italia, recreated in 3D computer graphics and made unique and authentic by the association with the blockchain, and always receive a benefit, such as the digital subscription to , the physical Maglia Rosa and the pass to access the last stage in Rome and follow the riders aboard the official car of the organization. There will also be four jerseys signed by the winners, the subject of an exclusive drop dedicated to the Trofeo Senza Fine which will open at the end of the Giro.

With the collections, the Metagirothe new digital home of the Giro d’Italia, a space that can be explored in 3D that is unprecedented in the world of cycling competitions and designed to expand the boundaries of real experience through the extraordinary tools offered by digital technology.

Metagiro projects users into a futuristic village that goes beyond the boundaries of space and time, outlining a line of continuity between past, present and future. Inside, a series of constantly evolving thematic areas that will give Giro fans the opportunity to enjoy a series of immersive experiences not only during the 21 days of the race but throughout the year.

The doors of the Metagiro will open in conjunction with the start of the cycling competition. From a PC or any mobile device, users can visit the virtual environment to get information on the stages and discover the extraordinary 3D reproductions of the Trofeo Senza Fine, the Maglia Rosa and the other symbolic jerseys.

New thematic areas and new functions will be unlocked over time, transforming the Metagiro into a real metaverse capable of offering ever more interactive and exciting experiences. It will be possible to create personalized avatars, review the epic moments, enter the Hall of Fame of the champions who have made the history of the Giro, make purchases, take advantage of the gamification elements to acquire unique benefits linked to the Corsa Rosa.

Paolo Bellino, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of RCS Sport: “The digital transformation process of the Giro d’Italia represents a priority for our organization and the Partnership with VVITA is proof of this, together, we will be able to reach new audiences and new digital targets, further increasing the notoriety of the Giro d’Italia Brand and offering our fan base innovative digital tools like the Metagiro.”

Achille Minerva and Marco Capria, founders of VVITA: “The renewed partnership with RCS Sport allows us to take the Giro d’Italia more and more into the future. In this sense, the use of Web3 technologies represents a truly extraordinary way to expand the boundaries of real experience, enhancing all the heritage of values ​​that have made the Giro d’Italia an excellence in the world.”