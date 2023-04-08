Elvira Ozolina in action – from:sputnikmediabank.com

Article by John Manenti

In sport, as we know, you can win or be defeated, both individually and as a team, but the unexpected, against the odds statements (the so-called “underdog” in the phrasebook of English bookmakers …) on a par with the clamorous defeats of those who, on the contrary, enjoyed the favors of the eve, and there have been rivers of ink in stories like this …

Curious, however, that both situations occur in the same competition and this is what happened in the Javelin Throw Final at the 1964 Tokyo Games, subject of our story today, such as to represent one of the most emblematic pages of the “Great Novel of the Olympics”, if only for the grotesque epilogue, which is why we invite you to follow us to the end.

It should be noted that, since the entry into the track and field field of the Soviet Union, dating back to the European Championships in Brussels 1950, called specialty is the almost exclusive heritage of the pitchers from behind the curtainundermined exclusively by the worthy companion of a “legendCzechoslovakian which Emil Zatopek, viz Dana Zatopkova (née Ingrova …), who completes Ori’s poker at the family level at the 1952 Helsinki Games – after her husband had completed the historic feat of winning the 5 and 10 thousand meters and Marathon – with a throw of 50.47m equal to the Olympic record, leaving behind the Soviet trio made up of Aleksandra Chudina, Yelena Gorchakova and Galina Zybina…

A challenge that is also proposed on a continental level, given that the title of the aforementioned Belgian Review goes to the Soviet Natalia Smimitskaya, while four years later in Bern, the reigning Olympic champion established herself with the record of the Championships of 52.91m (precedendo le sovietiche Virve Roolaid e Nadezhda Konyayeva …), repeating the success in the Stockholm 1958 edition increasing the record of the Event to 56.02m after he had to abdicate on the occasion of Melbourne 1956 Olympics, finishing on the edge of a podium that had seen the Soviet Inese Jaunzeme climb the top step complete with an Olympic record of 53.86 m.

And if, at a competitive level, Zatopkova was able to “even the score” with the specialists of the USSR, as far as the Hall of Fame of world records is concerned, the Soviet excessive power is at least embarrassing, given that first of all it is the Smimitskaya to become the first pitcher to violate the “50m barrier” reaching 53.41 m in early August 1949 in Moscowthen tap on Konyayeva improve this limit on three occasions in the space of six months (from February to August 1954) until throwing the tool at 55.48m a Kiev …

Moreover, the Czechoslovakian also registers her name in the list of record holders, with the 55.73 m at the beginning of June 1958 obtained in Prague, however short-lived, given that at the end of the following month of July the Australian took possession of it Anna Pazera when she wins the Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games in Cardiff with m.57,40 only to have it removed at the end of October by the Soviet Union Birute Zalogaityte, who placed behind Zatopkova at the European Championships in Stockholm, with a throw of 57.49m.

However, all these great exponents of the specialty are about to be overshadowed by the entry of Elvira Ozolina, born October 8, 1939 in Leningradwhich gives its first ring at Universiade taking place at the beginning of September 1959 in Turin, Review which sees her, not yet 20 years old, win the Gold Medal with the measure of m.49.95 to then live, the following year, his “Season of Glory” after having already entered the “Top Ten” of the World Ranking compiled by the prestigious US Magazine “Track & Field News”, entered in third position …

Despite being defeated by Zalogatyte (married Kalediene …) at the National Championships, the Ozolina made the world record her own with a throw of 57.92 m at the beginning of May 1960 and then, a month later in Bucharest, brought the fateful “barrier of 60 meters” throwing the tool at 59.55 m so as to be a candidate for the podium at the Rome Gameswhere she entered together with Zalogatyte and Alevtina Shastitko, proving to be in great shape since the qualifying rounds which took place on the morning of 1 September 1960 with a throw of 53.25m in the first round, well above the limit of 48m .00 set for access to the Final.

On the same day, at 15:00, the final act gets underway, in which the now 38-year-old Zapotkova also takes part (second best jump in qualifying …), who has very little history, as already in the first series of throws the 55.98 m reached by Ozolina are unattainable for the other finalists, with the same athlete from Leningrad registering, in the six attempts available to her, also the second best absolute measure with 54.80 m in the fourth round, as well as having logically also won the new Olympic Record …

Special mention also for the Czechoslovakian which, afterwards a debut at m.49,84 improves up to m.53,78 which guarantee her the silver at the expense of Zalogatyte who does not go beyond m.53,45 so as to become the oldest athlete to win a medal in the history of the ‘Olympic Athleticsa worthy conclusion to an extraordinary career.

La Ozolina on the podium in Rome 1960 – da:european-masters-athletics.org

Competitive activity which, on the contrary, is only in its infancy for the 21-year-old Soviet woman, who sets out to three consecutive years (1960-’62) at the top of the end-of-season rankingperiod that sees it establish itself on the Continental Review of Belgrade 1962 with the measure of m.54,93 to precede the Romanian Maria Diaconsecu and the Sgastitko which conclude with m.52.10 and 51.80 respectively, a statement which unites the national titles in 1961 and 1962 …

Approaching the Olympic appointment of the 1964 Tokyo Games, the Ozolina reiterates his candidacy for the Golden encore, improving his world record on 3 July 1963 in Moscow with a throw of 59.78m to then becomevirtually” the first athlete to overcome the 60m barrier throwing the apparatus at 61.38 m at the 1964 National Championships, except that this record was not subsequently ratified by the IAAF but, bureaucratic issues aside, this circumstance only confirms the goodness of the forecast that wants her to be the favorite in the Japanese capital.

And, like four years earlier in Rome, this time too the match takes place on a single day, 16 October 1964, with qualifying at 10:00 local time and Final starting at 14:00, with the USSR fielding a trio made up of Ozolina, Zalogatyte and 31-year-old Gorchakova with all the credentials to monopolize the entire podiuma forecast even more strengthened when in the first qualifying round, with the limit for access to the final act set at 51m, precisely the latter performs a throw that sees the implement land at 62.40 m for an astonishing world record, with the reigning Champion recording the second best performance with 56.38 malso obtained on the first attempt …

Difficult to understand what could have happened in those four hours between qualifying and the Final, the fact is that the Soviets who return to the platform look like a shadow of themselves, quite the opposite of a little-known 17-year-old Romanian, Mihaela Penes, who in her first attempt lands a throw of no less than 60.54m from the cylinder – more than 5 meters more than its personnel – which directs the match in its favour, a completely remarkable measure which we believe has upset the plans of the Soviets, making them quite nervous.

In fact, none of the three manages to express themselves according to their potential, including the new world record holder who, after making her debut with 56.43 m, only manages to improve on her fourth throw with 57.06 m, which is only useful for guaranteeing her the lowest step on the podium, given that the silver was secured by the Hungarian Marta Rudas with the measurement of 58.27 m obtained on the second attempt …

And the Ozoline … ?? After two discrete debut launches (m.54.68 and 54.81 respectively …), the same intends to force its run-up in an attempt to take the lead, but in doing so he does nothing but commit as many zeros of serve on the remaining four rounds at his disposal, so much so that he concludes no better than fifthalso surpassed by Zalogatyte who gets m.56,31 in the fourth round.

So annoyed by the outcome of her performance, Ozolina finds nothing better than going to the hairdresser of the Olympic Village asking him to shave her hair off and, upon her refusal, she takes over the machine herself, starting to tan herself in such a horrendous way that, in spite of herself, the hairdresser complies with her request, subsequently leaving the shop without even wearing a hat, so that everyone could see her for having punished herself …

It must be said that the measures reached by the Romanian and the Hungarian in said Finale are not far from their respective ones “Personal Best” in his career (60.88 m and 58.36 m …), demonstrating that Tokyo was a “Day of Glory” for both, while emphasizing that Penes, unlike the Magyar, subsequently gave continuity to its results, winning silver at both the European Championships in Budapest 1966 and the Olympics in Mexico City 1968, surpassed (60.36 to 59.92 m) by the Hungarian Angela Nemeth.

Mexican edition of the Games which sees the affirmation, in the men’s field, of the Soviet of Lithuanian origins Janis Lusis, already bronze four years earlier in Tokyo and silver four years later in Monaco 1972, who the following year marries Ozolinaanother affinity with Zatopkova …