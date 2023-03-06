9
Photogallery: The European Championship has ended. Hundreds of athletes in Istanbul fought to…
The glory of the European Championship is over. Hundreds of athletes in Istanbul fought for the most valuable European wealth. Take the help of the photos to summarize the most important, most interesting and perhaps the most bizarre moments of the past competition, where Czech Republic won two medals thanks to Amlie Vbkov’s bronze spikes and Tome Stak’s silver ball.
JOY IN THOSE ASSES. Always trying to get bigger, to show the Ukrainian flag, she described her motivation with respect to Jaroslava Mahuichov (left). Two doubles on stage, both on flag. It’s an unpleasant feeling, compatriot Tabanykov (right) also highlighted this city.
BROKEN PEKKA. Dimitri Bascou hits the 60 meter peck during the start. Next to him is Mr. Enrique Llopis.
THE BEST OF ITALIAN. In the final, Samuele Ceccarelli even defeated the Olympic champion, his compatriot, Marcello Jacobs.
SPRVN NAASOVAN FORM. In the second series, Stank recorded not only his longest performance of the season so far, but also his best indoor performance since 2018. The throw to a distance of 21.90 meters stood on the pole.
DID I REALLY JUMP?! Jazmin Sawyersov is happy about the long jump of seven meters, which secured her the gold medal in the long jump.
TWO-ROOM AMPION. Jakob Ingebrigtsen ruled the fifteenth and the double course. Today it wasn’t about going fast, but about winning the gold, he commented on his performance on the long track.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE A PERSON? In the second-to-last discipline of the heptathlon – the high jump – Sander Skotheim first put his personal best at 490, then at 500. He also performed the best performance in the kilometer and overtook fellow heptathlete Kevin Mayer.
THE NETHERLANDS KRLOVNY. The best European companies and from the same country. The unstoppable Femke Bolová (right) was joined on the steps by Lieke Klaverov (left). Together, the taffetas also helped the triumph.
APPROVAL OF MEDALS. Tykaka Amlie vbkov (right) won the coveted medal in karie at the senior event.
HOUSE OF JOY. The troika sector received the first response on Saturday evening in Istanbul. In it, home representative Tugba Danismazov managed to set a national indoor record with her very first jump.
