The goal canceled for Cristante, Abraham and …: Helsinki-Rome, the highlights

In the fifth day of the Europa League, Roma beat Helsinki 2-1 and hook Ludogorets to second place in the standings, even if at the Olimpico they will still have to beat the Bulgarians to go through (due to the direct clash). Abraham’s goal and El Shaarawy’s goal (deflected by Hoskonen), interspersed with Hetemaj’s seal, decided the Giallorossi’s victory. The highlights of the match

