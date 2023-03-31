Thirty years ago, no one would have dealt with such a thing, but now it’s a big deal. When the hockey forward Vítkovic ended the season with a goal against Komet Brno in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, he exuded joy. What about the fact that he played for Kometa for a long time and celebrated successes with it. The fans were furious, they felt it was a double betrayal. Recently, players who score against their former club often refuse to celebrate and only their teammates celebrate. “It’s normal for me to be happy. He sent his team to the semi-finals of the playoffs, everyone would be happy about that,” Kladno defender Jiří Ticháček claims in the Příklep program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

