Home Sports the goal is “alla Maradona” – Corriere TV
Sports

the goal is “alla Maradona” – Corriere TV

by admin
the goal is “alla Maradona” – Corriere TV

At the Maradona Napoli wins 2-0 thanks to the pearl of the Georgian: the highlights of the match

Napoli is irresistible again after the misstep with Lazio. At the Maradona they beat Atalanta 2-0 thanks to another pearl from Kvaratskhelia and a goal from Rrahmani and are back +18 from Inter. What is surprising is the way in which the Georgian, 22 years old one month ago, beat Musso to unlock a tough, difficult game that Spalletti’s team struggled to bring home. Here the story of the match (Sky Sports video).

March 12, 2023 – Updated March 12, 2023, 11:20 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Morocco succeeded in organizing the International Para Athletics Forum

You may also like

Cross-country skier Kučerová finished thirteenth in the SP...

Utah, good contribution from Fontecchio in Charlotte

Cross-country skiing: Stadlober scratches the podium in the...

Myth of Schumacher? Thanks to my confinement

Brave Legends! If Hašek and I were caught,...

Eintracht doesn’t agree and ‘challenges’ the Prefecture of...

Lineker suspended after criticizing UK government: BBC chief...

Ofner loses Challenger final in Antalya

THREE PEAKS SKI RAID | Sportdimontagna.com

Is the Maine Coon cat the most affectionate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy