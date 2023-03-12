At the Maradona Napoli wins 2-0 thanks to the pearl of the Georgian: the highlights of the match

Napoli is irresistible again after the misstep with Lazio. At the Maradona they beat Atalanta 2-0 thanks to another pearl from Kvaratskhelia and a goal from Rrahmani and are back +18 from Inter. What is surprising is the way in which the Georgian, 22 years old one month ago, beat Musso to unlock a tough, difficult game that Spalletti’s team struggled to bring home. Here the story of the match (Sky Sports video).