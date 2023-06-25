The goal is the 2024 Olympics in Paris

Out of nowhere to the Olympics: For Germany’s female basketball players, this dream is suddenly very close. With the sensational sixth place at the European Championships in Slovenia, the selection of the German Basketball Association unexpectedly secured a place in one of the four Olympic qualifying tournaments in February next year. After the dramatic 71:69 after extra time in the placement round against the Czech Republic, tears of joy flowed in Ljubljana on Saturday.

“I have no words, only emotions,” said match winner Leonie Fiebich, who saved Germany 0.4 seconds before the end of regular time into extra time. “It was the biggest hit I’ve had in my career,” said the 23-year-old, who after all won the Spanish Cup with Zaragoza this season and was named the most valuable player in the league.

“It’s just amazing”

In the extra time, Fiebich made the victory perfect with two converted free throws. “It’s just unbelievable what we’ve achieved here as a team.” The 62:78 defeat in the game for fifth place against the dethroned European Championship titleholder Serbia on Sunday was meaningless, participation in the qualifying tournament was already certain.

A start at the Summer Games in Paris next year is suddenly very realistic. Because of the 16 teams that take part in the four qualifying tournaments, twelve secure a ticket for the Olympics. “A German women’s team has never been so close to the Olympics,” said DBB President Ingo Weiss enthusiastically.

The association, which had criminally neglected women basketball players for many years, sees its strategy strengthened to now focus on women and girls. In 2025 the Universiade with basketball will take place on the Rhine and Ruhr, in 2026 Berlin will be the venue for the World Cup. “It’s phenomenal what the girls have done here. It’s all going much faster than we thought,” said Weiss, who now at least wants to try to bring one of the four tournaments before the Olympics to Germany. “We will definitely look at the application documents,” Weiss told dpa.

But first, there should be plenty of celebrations in the Slovenian capital. National coach Lisa Thomaidis was also emotional after the dramatic game against the Czech Republic. “These are incredible women,” said Thomaidis in the press conference before tears came to her eyes. “I have never been part of such a roller coaster ride. I’ve already grown a few new gray hairs.”

The 50-year-old has been to three summer games with Canada. But the unexpected success with the German team, which is taking part in a European Championship for the first time in twelve years and for which she has only recently been responsible, particularly touched the experienced trainer. “I am so impressed with the team, they are so open to anything. For coaching, for new ideas,” said Thomaidis.

Congratulations also came from Germany’s best basketball player Satou Sabally, who is missing in Slovenia because she is currently playing in the WNBA in North America. “Really awesome,” said the Dallas Wings player and announced that she wanted to play for Germany next year. “I’m also looking forward to being there next time.”

