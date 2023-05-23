The goal of the victory of Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) against Al-Shabab in video

Even in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to score decisive goals. Tuesday evening, the Al-Nassr striker scored the winning goal (59th) against Al-Shabab in the Championship (3-2) with a powerful strike from the right foot.

Alerted by former Marseillais Luiz Gustavo, the Portuguese resisted the duel before adjusting the opposing goalkeeper Seung-Gyu Kim. Two days before the end of the Championship, Al-Nassr still occupies second place, three points behind leader Al-Ittihad.