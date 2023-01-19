His name was Issaka Coulibay, he was 27 years old, he came from Togo, he had been in Italy for years as a refugee. In Italy he kept his passion for football alive, playing as a goalkeeper for the Piccione, a Milanese Second Category team. In Italy he met his death: of cold, in an abandoned shed in Milan, in via Corelli. Not far from Campo del Piccione.

Issaka was found on November 25, his story was reported in a post by St. Ambroeus, the Milanese club that was the first in Italy to register a team of refugees and asylum seekers in the federal championships: “We learned with extreme sadness of the death of Issaka Coulibay, the goalkeeper of a team of friends who has sometimes come to train with us in the past years”.

And again: “There are deaths for which one can only feel enormous displeasure, there are deaths instead for which one can only feel a lot of anger. To freeze to death in a city like Milan cannot be classified simply as a natural death, if in Issaka had he been allowed to live regularly with documents, we probably wouldn’t be writing this post, and he, with a regular life, might be thinking about how to restart the championship after the winter break”. The emotional farewell: “You were a very strong goalkeeper, we want to remember you like this, in the middle of the posts of the Pini summer tournament that you take your team to the final. May the earth be light on you. Justice for Issaka, and documents for all Illegality kills”.