the goalkeeper steps aside and lets the ball into the net. But it’s not a duck, that’s why – Corriere TV

The opponents take a free kick, the goalkeeper moves aside and the ball ends up in the net. It happened in the Brazilian championship during the match between Corinthians and Atletico Mineiro. The reason? The Corinthians goalkeeper, Cassio, noticed that the opponents had taken an indirect free kick – that is, which involves two touches – in an illegal way. One of the opponents, in fact, kicked directly on goal. For a moment, the Corinthians fans gasped, convinced that their goalkeeper had gone mad. Instead the match director annulled the goal, while Cassio demonstrated that he was very clear and knew the rules perfectly. (LaPresse)

