The gold medal from Moscow was stolen, Sara Simeoni’s desperate appeal: “It means everything to me”

“It’s not easy to win one medal at Olympic Games. The expected, for me means everything“. She can’t hide the sadness Sara Simeoni after having suffered the most hateful theft for a sports champion: the thieves broke into her house and stole her gold medal conquered at Mosca in 1980 and other trophies. Sara Simeoni only discovered her theft when she returned to her home in Rivoli Veronese, where she lives with her husband. After the complaint to the Carabinierithe champion of high jump launched a appeal to thieves: “Give me back the gold won in Moscow.” “For me that medal means years of workouts e Work“, Simeoni explained. “They’ve got to take away many of my memoriesthat’s a medal that isn’t even gold, for them it does not mean anything but for me a lot,” specified al Tg1.

