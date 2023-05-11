Home » The gold medal from Moscow was stolen, Sara Simeoni’s desperate appeal: “It means everything to me”
Sports

The gold medal from Moscow was stolen, Sara Simeoni’s desperate appeal: “It means everything to me”

by admin
The gold medal from Moscow was stolen, Sara Simeoni’s desperate appeal: “It means everything to me”

“It’s not easy to win one medal at Olympic Games. The expected, for me means everything“. She can’t hide the sadness Sara Simeoni after having suffered the most hateful theft for a sports champion: the thieves broke into her house and stole her gold medal conquered at Mosca in 1980 and other trophies. Sara Simeoni only discovered her theft when she returned to her home in Rivoli Veronese, where she lives with her husband. After the complaint to the Carabinierithe champion of high jump launched a appeal to thieves: “Give me back the gold won in Moscow.” “For me that medal means years of workouts e Work“, Simeoni explained. “They’ve got to take away many of my memoriesthat’s a medal that isn’t even gold, for them it does not mean anything but for me a lot,” specified al Tg1.

Previous Article

Brutal Sundays – A “fan” strips naked in protest with the referee in a youth match

next

See also  Rizza, technical tests in the new specialty 5th place in Milan brings him the blue

You may also like

Spartan Mejdr underwent a drug test

«Tonight we will all see the game together...

Champions League: Inter Milan steps on the brakes...

Moscow medal stolen, Sara Simeoni’s appeal

Inter Milan offers the first leg of the...

Cycling, third place for Luca Brancato in the...

Exteplica scorer in elite company with Ronaldo or...

Turris-Campobasso: the future belongs to those who have...

Europa League: Juventus demands record winner Sevilla

Svitol, limited edition pack for the Giro d’Italia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy