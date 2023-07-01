The golden Czech benjamínek competes in two sports. Will the TV interviews change? At least I’m not nervous

Kraków (from our correspondent) – She managed it perfectly on the Kolna channel alongside Tereza Fišerová and Gabriela Satková, the Czech canoeists thus hold the world and European titles.

Have a great day, what do you say?

I’m satisfied, I was really surprised by the qualification, but here everyone is driving for sure, the semi-finals will be important. And the patrols? It’s great to experience such joy with other girls.

In Krakow, you also became a junior European champion, favorite channel?

It’s true that I achieved my best results here, but I don’t really like it, it’s not very popular with slalom skiers in general. But sometimes I run out of water here.

You were in the adult national team for the first time at the age of 17. Are you more confident now?

I’m still new here, but I was very young and inexperienced back then. Now I’m used to the races, but I still try to gain as much experience as possible from each event for the future.

For a long time, you combined white water skiing and slalom. It still applies?

Now, after the European Games, I’m leaving for the downhill world championships, which will be held in the Czech Republic. I concentrate on the slalom, but the downhill is such a turn off, a completely different bubble of people. I like to switch it up, there are great experiences in both sports.

Photo: Ivana Roháčková

Canoeists Gabriela Satková (from left), Tereza Kneblová and Tereza Fišerová with the golds and mascots of the European Games.

Your family is all about white water, did you even have a choice?

It’s true that dad has world titles in downhill, mom also raced slalom, sister is junior world champion in slalom, it runs in the family. But we certainly had a choice. Ours led us to sports in general, but I gravitated towards slalom the most. In the beginning I struggled a bit with fear, but when you put it aside, it’s one of the most beautiful sports.

Dad Robert is a long-time national coach of downhill skiers, doesn’t he regret that you are more inclined towards slalom?

He’s totally fine with it. He is happy that I am satisfied and that we will meet again at some downhill events. And even if not, he supports me in my decisions, and I am grateful to him for that.

Your uncle David was also involved in the convention, today he is a reporter for Czech Television and interviewed you here as well after the gold of the patrols. How is it?

He is always very moved, I’m glad he could be here. And the interviews with him are great, I’m not so nervous and if I don’t like a question, I tell him to ask another one. (Laughs)

