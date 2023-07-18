THE GOLDEN ERA OF ASHTON EATON BEGINS AT THE LONDON 2012 OLYMPIC GAMES – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

After “golden five-year period” by American Dan O’Brien in the decathlon (gold at the World Championships in Tokyo 1991, Stuttgart 1993 and Gothenburg 1995 and at the Olympic Games in Atlanta 1996), at the turn of the New Millennium the era of Czech athletes opens, con Tomas Dvorakwho retraces the same path as O’Brien by capturing three consecutive world titles in Athens 1997, Seville 1999 and Edmonton 2001, in addition to the Olympic bronze medal in Atlanta 1996 and, above all, Roman Sebrleworld silver in Paris 2003 and Helsinki 2005 and gold in Osaka 2007, to which he combines the Olympic silver in Sydney 2000 and gold in Athens 2004, also becoming the first man to overcome the barrier of 9,000 points, when, on May 27 2001, he totals 9,026 to snatch the world record from his compatriot Dvorak who, having just touched this barrier with 8,994 points.

Ma the beginning of the new century also sees the awakening of US specialistscapable of regaining possession of the world title with Tom Pappas in Paris 2003 and Bryan Clay in Helsinki 2005, with the latter reporting in the “States” the Olympic gold in Beijing 2008 after having undermined Sebrle’s success in Athens 2004 up to the last two races, being narrowly defeated (8,893 points, Olympic record, at 8,820).

Conversely, Trey Hardee’s star shines in the post-Olympic four-year periodwho became world champion in both Berlin 2009 (8,790 points ahead of Cuban Leonel Suarez with 8,640) and Daegu 2011, where his fiercest rival is compatriot Ashton Eatonsurpassed by 8.607 points to 8.505, with the Cuban Suarez “cheated” by only 4 points in the fight for the silver.

This one from Daegu it will be the last defeat of Eaton, authentic dominator of the specialty in the following five yearsstarting with the “Olympic Trials” of Eugene where, on June 23, 2012, sets a new world record with 9,039 pointswith the two best performances “all time” in the 100 meters (10″21) and in the long jump (8.23 meters!), leaving Hardee over 600 points behind.

Logical then that at the 2012 London Olympics, let everyone look with curiosity and attention at the performance of the 24-year-old from Oregon, who immediately digs a furrow between himself and the other competitors already on the first daywhere he achieves the best performances both in the 100 meters (10″35) and in the long jump (8.03 meters) and in the 400 meters (46″90), which allow him to finish in the lead after five races with 4,661 points, with over 200 points ahead of Hardee, second with 4,441 points, while there is a close fight for the bronze, with the Canadian Damian Warner ahead, at an altitude of 4,386 points, the Belgian Hans Van Alphen and the “usual” Suarez, who collected 4,342 and 4,265 points, respectively.

This leading position allows Eaton to administer the advantage on the second day where, after an excellent 13″56 on the 110hs and an excellent measure of 5.20 meters in the pole, his victory is no longer in doubt, as well as Hardee’s silver, and the final 1,500 meters represent for the two americans a “catwalk“, like Suarez who overtook his rivals for the bronze medal thanks to a superb performance (76.94 metres) in the javelin throw, for a final ranking which sees Eaton gold with 8.869 points, Hardee silver with 8.671 points and Suarez to replicate the bronze medal in Beijing 2008 with 8.523 points.

Eaton confirms its undisputed supremacy also in the years to come, making his own the world titles of Moscow 2013 (8,809 points) and Beijing 2015where with 9,045 points he improves his own world limit, leaving the Canadian Warner something like 350 points away, to then going to equal (incredible!!!) the Olympic record of Sebrle, repeating the London 2012 gold medal in Rio de Janeiro with 8,893 points.

His his name was Ashton Eaton, and he really is to be considered the king of the convicts of athletics.

