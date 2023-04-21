DFC Bayern will not go under even if the German football king is completely naked after this season. If, after the Champions League, the DFB Cup, the German championship should actually disappear for the Munich team. For the first time in more than ten years, FC Bayern could be completely empty-handed. But now, after losing in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and in the DFB Cup, it is clear: This season is a turning point for the German record winners of all classes. The golden era of FC Bayern is over; the time of the champions.

For the third year in a row, the Munich team missed the semi-finals of the European premier class, also in the cup – after winning everything there is to win in club football under Flick with six titles in 2020. At the latest with the failure this week against Manchester City, it should dawn on Bayern despite all the nice talk when looking at the field and in the rear-view mirror: A summer is not new, an Upamecano is not Boateng or Alaba and a Choupo-Moting is not Lewandowski – and a Müller in top form there is no second time. As has been the case for years in the national team, the Kimmichs, Goretzkas, Gnabrys and Sanés are now also experiencing at Bayern that it is not enough internationally. And even when you look at the top of the hierarchy, the break with the glorious past becomes obvious: Kahn, Hainer and Salihamidzic are not Rummenigge and Hoeneß.