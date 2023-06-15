The Golf Balls Going Further Debate

Loading player

In golf, the biggest story of the last few months concerned the clash, even at a judicial level, between the two professional circuits: the historic PGA Tour and the more recent but very rich LIV Golf financed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which however surprisingly announced the intend to merge into one entity.

However, there is another big and much more material question that has been discussed for a long time in golf, both professional and amateur. It concerns the possible change of the balls currently in use proposed by the US Golf Association (USGA) and the Royal & Ancient (R&A), the two governing bodies of professional golf. It’s a change that the USGA and R&A say should be made to make balls go less far, given that in recent years players have found new ways to send them farther and farther.

The proposal, which has yet to be approved and which in any case would not become a real rule before 2026, came after a more than 100-page 2020 report in which the USGA and R&A analyzed how golfers’ greater athletic strength and increasingly better equipment had golf changed. The site Golfando he explained the issue by writing: «Power in professional golf has been almost everything for several years now, and excess power has made courses – even historic and Major ones – increasingly shorter and easier for professionals. So those who watch golf on TV or on smartphones often get bored in front of competitions decided on the basis of the principle “whoever hits it harder wins”».

In recent years many courses have been lengthened to increase the distance between the starting point and the hole, so as to prevent the best golfers from getting too close (or even exceeding it) with their tee shotthe starting shot.

Twenty years ago, the PGA Tour’s opening shots, the ones in which the ball goes the furthest, averaged 261 yards; this year, also on the PGA Tour, the average was over 272 yards, and more and more golfers are over 274 yards (which in the United States is equivalent to 300 yards, an evidently symbolic distance).

From 2020 onwards USGA and R&A returned many times on the subject, always clashing with the one that the New York Times he defined “fierce opposition”, particularly from active professional golfers. The proposal – which provides for certain distances and maximum speeds from which to start deciding how to change the balls – would lead, on average, to reducing the distance of the longest shots by about 15 yards, equal to a little more than 13 meters. How and to what extent the new rule could be adopted at various levels of golf is difficult to say, also due to the great upheavals of recent days, but USGA and R&A continue to have great relevance.

In short, their proposal would like to bring distances back to those of a couple of decades ago, at the same time avoiding that historical paths have to continue to change and expand, with consequent problems of space and environmental impact. USGA President Fred Perpall said, “We don’t want to harm anyone, we’re just thinking about what’s best for the future of this sport, and what we can do to keep it strong and healthy for decades to come, for our children.” children”.

In general, many important former golfers like the proposal. Among those who criticize it there are many active golfers, who don’t want to change balls during their career, and see their shots weakened. Furthermore, it remains to be clarified whether any new balls would be reserved only for professionals or imposed also on amateurs: in the first case, it would be difficult to have standards on which to base one’s results in evaluating one’s results (a very important thing in golf), in the second case many amateurs it certainly would not please to see the distances of their shots decrease. There are also those who believe that it will be very difficult to convince manufacturers to make and sell slower balls.

At the moment the situation seems to be stalemate, with the USGA and R&A saying they are convinced of continuing along this path (and according to which a now unpopular decision could over time do golf a lot of good) and many opponents among those who organize the tournaments, those who plays and who produces the tools necessary to play them. All while golf has been thrown into disarray by issues involving the LIV and the PGA Tour.

