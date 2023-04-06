Home Sports the Gordian knot of European fencing federations
Sports

the Gordian knot of European fencing federations

by admin
the Gordian knot of European fencing federations

Fencing crystallizes more than ever all the tensions caused by the question of the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international events. In this sport, competition organizers are the first to face the limits of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) call for reinstatement « sous condition » of said athletes, left to the discretion of the sports federations.

Wednesday April 5, like Germany and France before her, Poland has given up the organization of a stage of the World Cup of women’s foil. The Poznan tournament, which was to take place from April 21 to 23, was a key meeting in qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (OG), as was the Tauberbischofsheim tournament (Baden-Württemberg) – also in women’s foil – and the Monal Men’s Epee Challenge in Saint-Maur-des-Fossés (Val-de-Marne).

Sylvain Berrios, mayor (Les Républicains) of Saint-Maur-des-Fossés, expected the announcement from the Polish federation (PFSz). Five days earlier, his French counterpart (FFE) had thrown in the towel concerning the Monal, initially scheduled in his city from May 19 to 21. “A huge disappointment”explains the city councilor, but not really a surprise. “As of March 10, we knew we had a problemhe says. Even if the tournament, at this stage, was not necessarily threatened. »

On that day, following an extraordinary congress, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) declared the return of the Russians and Belarusians, ousted from international competitions in March 2022, a few days after the invasion of Ukraine by Kremlin troops, with the assistance of Minsk. The measure was adopted by 89 of the 136 voting federations. France was not in favor of it. The court’s decision has been taken “subject to possible future recommendations and decisions of the IOC and in accordance with the conditions of neutrality and individual eligibility”.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Fencing wipes the plaster of the reintegration of Russian and Belarusian athletes
See also  For the leaders Montanarese a prohibitive test in Mappano

“Nothing has really been arbitrated”

If fencing was the first international federation to decide on this thorny issue, it is because its qualification period for the Paris Games started on April 3. “We are on a selection that depends on a world ranking”, recalls Bruno Gares, the president of the FFE. This classification depends on number of points accumulated until 1is April 2024 on a series of defined eventsof which the Saint-Maur-des-Fossés event was a part.

In the wake of the FIE congress, the organizers of Monal have chosen to wait for the IOC to decide on its position. The German federation, on March 16, gave up the Tauberbischofsheim World Cup. Its president, former swordswoman Claudia Bokel, vice-Olympic team champion in Athens in 2004, explained that she wanted “send a clear signal” : “in our view, there are still many open questions on the implementation of the decision [de la fédération internationale], which make it impossible to hold the tournament. »

You have 57.97% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

You may also like

‘Smart’ CCTV will eventually be trialled up to...

Bills seven-round mock draft: Finally, Buffalo pairs an...

Even cut TES, LNG! The old fans are...

The disciplinarian deals with Sparta and its owner...

This is the only way to kill the...

Austria starts countdown for World Cup

Human Rights Watch urges WTA not to return...

The American man admitted to breaking the fingers...

Fernando Alonso: How the Spaniard helped Aston Martin...

Frank Lampard: Chelsea name ex-manager as boss until...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy