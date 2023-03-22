Home Sports The Government confirms that Sánchez travels to China next week at the invitation of Xi Jinping
The Government confirms that Sánchez travels to China next week at the invitation of Xi Jinping

The Government confirms that Sánchez travels to China next week at the invitation of Xi Jinping

Bolaños assures that it is produced at the Chinese initiative and also links it to the Spanish presidency of the EU, in the second quarter of the year

The Government has confirmed this Wednesday night that Pedro Sánchez will travel to China next week. After the information was provided by El País, the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, confirmed it in an interview with Ser. The hearing takes place after an invitation from Xi Jinping and will take place on March 30 and 31. The moment of the trip is very relevant, when the president, who has just visited Vladimir Putin in Moscow, is reinforcing his role as mediator in the war that Russia has launched against Ukraine.

Moncloa had already announced that the Prime Minister would be absent from the control session on Tuesday in the Senate and on Wednesday in Congress with the explanation that he had an international agenda but had not revealed his destination. Bolaños has linked that visit to the fact that “the weight that Spain has and the weight that President Pedro Sánchez has is unquestionable in the world.” China, he stressed, has a “key role” due to its “possible mediation” in the ukrainian war.

He has also related it to the fact that our country is going to occupy the rotating presidency of the EU next semester. Is a “very important” visit, he stressed, which values ​​”what is the weight that Spain has today in international relations”. Bolaños explained that the president will also give the trip a commercial economic perspective. “It will also be very relevant because he will also take the opportunity to meet with the Asia Pacific forum and he will be able to have contacts with other leaders and with Spanish companies that have investments in China.”

