Rome, 21 July 2022 – Government crisis for all but without drama for the first term parliamentarians that by now – whatever the timing of the next elections – they have except for the annuity. A right that, even in the fastest possible scenario to get to the vote and install the new Chambers, will mature with a margin of a few days. It is about reaching the fateful ones 4 years, 6 months and 1 day of stay in Parliament, the period within which first-time elected deputies and senators arrive at the threshold to go in pension at the age of 65 with contributions paid as parliamentarians. And for this legislature the save date the next is fixed September 24, a milestone that concerns 427 deputies and 234 senators in the first term. Practically over two thirds of the current Parliament: 68% of the deputies and 73% of the senators in office.

Early elections: here are all the possible dates

When the annuity matures

It is Article 61 of the Constitution that dictates the timing and, above all, establishes that “until the new Chambers are brought together, the powers of the previous ones are extended”. Thus including the prerogatives of the current parliamentarians who remain formally in charge until the next elect take office. Even in the fastest possible scenario – the one in which the President of the Republic dissolves the Chambers within a few hours of the resignation resigned today by Prime Minister Mario Draghi – the technical times dictated by the Constitution for the new elections and the consequent installation of the next Parliament make almost impossible to have the new Chambers gathered by 24 September, therefore within the 4 years, 6 months and 1 day to obtain the parliamentary pension.

The calculation of times

“The elections for the new Chambers are taking place within 70 days from the end of the previous ones. The first meeting takes place no later than the 20th day from the elections “, says article 61 of the Constitution. So with the dissolution of the Chambers by Mattarella already today, the 70 days within which the elections must take place have as a limit on September 30th. In counting to organize the new elections, the technical times for the presentation of the listswhich are at least 45 days before the vote for national ones e 60 days for those of Italians abroad. Therefore, the first useful window for voting – between 60 days for lists and 70 days within which to do them – sets the earliest possible date on September 20, which however is a Tuesday. And consequently the September 25 as the first Sunday to organize the elections. Therefore after the save date of the annuities of September 24th. But also considering the hypothesis of a maximum acceleration of times (it was hypothesized on Sunday September 18th with the earliest possible date for the vote) a meeting of the new Chambers before September 24 (therefore within only 5 days from the hypothetical vote of September 18) appears impossible.