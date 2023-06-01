The government leads the school to participate in social coordination——Zhangjiakou youth football is on the fast track_State General Administration of Sports

















On June 1, the launching ceremony of the 2023 National “Run, Boys” Children and Youth Theme Fitness Event (Hebei Venue) was held in Zhangjiakou, the city of Winter Olympics. At that time, the China Youth Football League (Zhangjiakou Division) and the 4th China Youth Football League will also be held. City Children’s Football League (Zhangjiakou Division) U8-U11 has a total of 42 games in 4 groups. It is expected that 60 school teams and more than 900 people will participate.

It is reported that the Zhangjiakou Football League has been held for 6 consecutive years, and each game has a youth group. This year’s Zhangjiakou Football League (Youth Group) is also the selection match of the China Youth Football League (Zhangjiakou Division) and the 4th China Urban Children’s Football League (Zhangjiakou Division), which has achieved a run-through of the competition.

In recent years, Zhangjiakou City has introduced “Ten Measures for Building a Strong Sports City in Zhangjiakou City” and multiple supporting measures such as event holding, venue subsidies, club support, coach management, etc., and the “three major balls” are the focus of popularization and development of youth sports , has established a youth sports reserve talent training system led by the government, participated by schools, and coordinated by the society. Football matches are held throughout the year, and young people gather happily on the green field. The “Soccer City” has regained its former vitality.

Deepen the institutional reform of sports schools

Youth training subjects are doubling year by year

Zhangjiakou insists on stabilizing the sports school, expanding the school, facing the society, and accepting the market, devolving the functions of the original sports school to the training demonstration center, adding club planning and development center, Daqinghe athletic talent service center, venue management department, sports skill level management department, Organizations such as the Athlete Management Department pay more attention to the integration of sports and education and the cultivation and development of clubs, and cultivate four types of subjects: sports schools, social sports clubs, Daqinghe Athletic Talent Service Center, and primary and secondary schools, and provide unified participation guarantees for all training subjects. Equipment guarantee, traffic guarantee, and field guarantee have established a “big sports school” pattern for the training of youth reserve talents, leading the coordinated development of youth football talent training, and promoting the rapid growth of football training subjects.

According to reports, compared with 2018, the city’s football training subjects have increased by 2.7 times, coaches have increased by 4 times, and registered players have doubled. The achievements have benefited from firmly grasping the position construction and giving full play to the demonstration and leading role of the city’s sports schools; fully liberalizing the training market, social sports clubs have become the main force of football youth training; implementing the Daqinghe talent support plan and building coaches Establish a through train for social sports clubs; continue to deepen the integration of sports and education, and football training runs through the entire process from elementary school to high school. At present, 84 primary and secondary schools in the city have been named municipal sports-education integration characteristic schools, and 48 primary and secondary schools have declared Hebei Provincial Sports Traditional Characteristics Schools.

Constantly Optimizing the Physical Education Teaching Mechanism

Campus football is fully popularized

“Football should start from the doll.” Zhangjiakou regards the campus as the main front for the popularization and promotion of football, and has established three mechanisms for internal and external communication, curriculum setting, and player selection to make up for the shortcomings of the school’s physical education teachers and widely popularize football. More than half of the schools in the city have opened football courses and established school-level football teams.

In terms of specific practices, a supplementary mechanism for football teaching teachers has been established. Incorporate physical education teachers into the city’s coach training scope and organize regular training. At present, more than 80% of football sports teachers have obtained the coach certificate issued by the Municipal Sports Bureau. In schools with insufficient physical education teachers, coaches from social sports clubs are encouraged to teach in schools, and the physical education teachers in schools have been comprehensively strengthened. Bai Xuefei, director of the Academic Affairs Office of Gonggong Village Primary School in Qiaodong District, Zhangjiakou City, said that the policy of coaches introduced by the Zhangjiakou Sports Bureau is very thirst-quenching and solves the problem of lack of physical education teachers in schools. It is well received by students and parents.

Build a diverse school teaching mechanism. The school teaching mechanism in Zhangjiakou City is flexible and has various forms. The coaches who enter the school can not only take physical education classes, but also participate in after-school services. The coaches enjoy class hour subsidies according to the length of the teaching time. The No. 1 Primary School of Zhangjiakou Economic Development Zone has also expanded the form of school teaching to electives, compulsory courses, morning training, and after-school services, realizing football training based on people, times, and places, and the campus football culture atmosphere is strong.

Establish a grading and selection mechanism for competitions. Primary and secondary schools hold campus football games every year, and select outstanding students to form school-level football teams to participate in municipal football leagues. The Zhangjiakou Municipal Sports Bureau will link the results of the competition with the qualifications for provincial competitions, and represent Zhangjiakou City to participate in competitions above the provincial level. At present, there are 268 football teams participating in the city league, with nearly 5,000 participating students.

Continue to strengthen coach management services

Significantly improved coaching level

Zhangjiakou insists on improving the level of coaches as the key core to promote the development of the football industry, gradually liberalizes the coach training market, focuses on service management, and promotes the improvement of the quality and efficiency of football coaches.

Persist in opening up the training market and establish a football training base. The enthusiasm of social forces to establish training institutions and apply for training bases has increased significantly. The sports department strictly controls the examination and certification gates, separates the examination and training, and allows strict entry and exit. Two training bases have been built in the city, and football coach training can be carried out at any time according to the demand.

Adhere to the rating of coaches and standardize the management of coaches. Zhangjiakou City vigorously promotes the level assessment of coaches. According to the four levels of A, B, C, and D, the coaches of the four types of training subjects are uniformly identified, issued, and managed. Coaches can be promoted step by step through training. Internal coaching. Insist on strengthening unified services and enhance the sense of belonging of coaches. Zhangjiakou City provides unified venue guarantee, training guidance, registration for competitions, archives management, professional title appraisal and other services for the four types of main coaches, and establishes the Youth Sports Association. training.

Comprehensively enhance the training and competition experience

Effectively mobilize young people’s interest in training

“Interest is the best teacher.” Zhangjiakou insists on giving full play to the driving role of the competition, innovatively carries out the evaluation of sports skills, opens up the entrance channels for primary, elementary and high schools, and takes multiple measures to stimulate young people’s interest in participating in football training. At present, the whole city Football training students reached 5200 people.

In order to fully stimulate the enthusiasm of young people to participate in football, we will continue to enrich the competition activities. Comprehensively promote the normalization, professionalization, and marketization of competitions, and add youth football groups to various events such as city leagues and trials. Each event will hold a flag-raising ceremony and live broadcast the whole process to enhance the sense of ritual of football events. A sense of honor creates a strong atmosphere of all-season competitions, all-media publicity, and participation of all ages. In addition, actively promote the assessment of youth sports skills, so that young people participating in football training can have a good advanced experience. Opening up the entrance channel for sports specialty students effectively solved the “worries of parents”. The Zhangjiakou Municipal Education Bureau and the Municipal Sports Bureau have jointly arranged high-level reserve talent bases in 4 municipal key high schools, and recruited students with sports talents through the city league (selection) results and sports skill levels to solve the problem of entering a higher school. (Reposted from “China Sports Daily” page 06 on June 1)