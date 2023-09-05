The government will finance the creation of 5,000 additional sports grounds by the end of 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron meets schoolchildren during his visit to Daniel-Argote College in Orthez, September 5, 2023. POOL / VIA REUTERS

As The world announced on July 17, the government will continue, in a slightly different form, the plan to create and co-finance 5,000 so-called local sports facilities, which had been set up in 2021 and which was widely acclaimed by the local collectives. Emmanuel Macron confirmed it on Tuesday July 4: this new plan will aim to create 5,000 additional sports fields by the end of 2026, with the objective that these are located in or near schools. It will benefit from an envelope of 300 million euros over three years.

The first plan, for which 200 million euros had been released, has already led to the financing of 4,500 pieces of equipment according to the Elysée. “It will be 10,000 at the end of 2026, it is the legacy of the Olympic Games. You are the 2024 generation”launched the president during a trip to the Daniel-Argote college in Orthez (Pyrénées-Atlantiques). “All this will give more space to sport at school and outside. We learn best by playing sports at school »welcomed Mr. Macron, who met teachers and students in the company of the Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, and former top athletes such as handball player Jackson Richardson.

Deployment from January 2024

In July, the Ministry of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games explained that the new plan will aim to respond to some of the priorities announced by the government in terms of sports policy: thermal renovation, the development of the practice of sport in the schools and the continued provision of equipment to disadvantaged areas, whether these are priority neighborhoods for city policy or rural revitalization areas.

In this case, it will be a question of creating 1,500 projects in playgrounds, 3,000 light sports equipment and 500 more structuring equipment, such as gymnasiums or swimming pools. A third of this equipment will be built in the priority neighborhoods of the city’s policy. The plan will be deployed from the beginning of January 2024, with the State financing between 20% and 80% of the projects.

With this extension of the first “Macron plan”, as it has been baptized, the government is partly responding to the expectations expressed by local actors: having largely subscribed to this program, many of them considered that efforts should not be stopped , while noting that this often only filled small gaps and did not fundamentally transform sports practice through heavier infrastructures.

The National Association of Elected Officials in Charge of Sport (Andes) considers, for example, that to carry out a real catch-up in this area of ​​sports equipment, it would be necessary to adopt a multiannual programming law establishing an effort of 500 million euros per year over five years.

Physical aptitude tests in 6ᵉ

Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday the establishment “physical aptitude tests in 6th grade to better assess the evolution of the physical condition of young people”. “It is the best preventive tool in terms of health. One of the scourges is obesity. who is gaining ground. Sport fights against that. And it gives you confidence.”, said the head of state. He also promised a gradual increase from 10,000 to 25,000 places in sport-studies by 2026. “We will prepare the champions of tomorrow”he said.

Monday, during an interview on the YouTube channel “Hugo decrypts”, Mr. Macron also said that he wanted “that there will eventually be one hour of sport a day” in primary school, while the Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, had estimated that 10% to 15% of schools had not yet entered the imposing system thirty minutes a day. In addition, Mr. Macron mentioned the generalization from 2026 of the system of two additional hours of sport in college (on extracurricular time), which has been set up on an experimental basis since All Saints 2022. This now concerns 700 voluntary colleges, against just over 170 last year.

The World with AFP

