The government will help finance the new stadium in Venice

The Municipality of Venice has announced that the government will contribute in part to the creation of the “Bosco dello Sport”, a project which envisages the construction of sports facilities in an area adjacent to the Marco Polo airport in Tessera, east of Mestre and close to the lagoon. The fate of the project had been uncertain since the European Commission decided last April that it could not be included in the PNRR, the national recovery and resilience plan with which the Italian government plans to spend European funding from the Recovery Fund. Now, with a decree, the government has established that it will finance the project with 93.5 million euros, the amount that was initially to be covered by European funds, equal to about a third of the total cost of the work.

The Bosco dello Sport should host a stadium of about 20,000 seats intended mainly for football but also designed for rugby, and a sports hall for the local basketball team, Reyer, which is owned by Luigi Brugnaro, the current mayor of Venice and among the promoters of the project. A medical center, physical education institutes and an Olympic swimming pool are planned, as well as large green areas, parking lots and roads. The project has been talked about for years now, given the inadequacy of the existing sports facilities in Venice and Mestre.

The estimate of the total cost is 300 million euros, which in part should have been financed with the PNRR. The reason why the European Commission had excluded this project and that for the renovation of the Stadio Franchi in Florence is that neither of them could be considered a work of “urban and social redevelopment”, a necessary condition for receiving the funds. However, Brugnaro had said that he would support the project regardless of the opinion of the European Commission.

The Italian government will therefore cover the portion that will not be financed by the PNRR, providing the money that will be used to build the basketball arena, the green areas and the so-called “internal urbanization works”, i.e. the water network, public lighting, rest areas and residential streets. Instead, the municipality will take charge of the road infrastructure and the actual stadium with 210 million euros.

The government decree partially modifies the plan of interventions: the commercial and administrative structures have been removed, significantly reducing the buildings to be built, while those with cultural and medical functions should be increased. Also planned are 79 hectares of green areas and the planting of 100,000 trees and shrubs.

