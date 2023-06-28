the government will “reinforce controls at the start of the school year”

The day after the examination by the Council of State of an appeal against the French Football Federation (FFF), which prohibits women from playing veiled, Gérald Darmanin said to himself, Tuesday, June 27, “very opposite” to grant them the right to wear the hijab during football competitions.

The collective of Hijabeuses challenged Monday before the administrative justice the article 1st of the regulation of the FFF, which prohibits “any wearing of a sign or outfit ostensibly manifesting a political, philosophical, religious or trade union affiliation”. The Minister of the Interior denounced on RTL “community associations”who want “not to defend a very noble cause, which is freedom of worship”but give “a blow against the Republic”.

Without commenting on the law demanded by the right and the extreme right on the subject, Elisabeth Borne assured the National Assembly that the government would “strengthen checks at the start of the school year” et « [n’hésiterait pas] to close clubs that promote a radical or separatist ideology”.

Decision Thursday

“I am totally mobilized with the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, for the strict respect of our republican principles in sport, in particular secularism and the neutrality of public service”, said the Prime Minister. The Minister of Sports will sign in the coming weeks “partnerships with federations to strengthen the training of referents [sur la] fight against separatism and attacks on secularism”.

The Council of State will make its decision on Thursday, learned Agence France-Presse (AFP) from a source familiar with the matter. During the hearing, the public rapporteur, who says the law and whose opinion is generally followed, went in the direction of the collective. He recommended the cancellation of this article 1 and asked that the FFF modify its regulations. “The Council of State is an extremely wise body. I deeply hope for the Republic that they will keep neutrality on the sports fields”warned Gérald Darmanin.

Tuesday morning, the right side of the political spectrum called, for its part, to legislate on the question. “The hijab in sport is no! And we’ll make a law to enforce that.”, tweeted the president of the National Assembly deputies in the Assembly, Marine Le Pen.

“It takes the naivety of a rapporteur to the Council of State to write that there is ‘no proselytism, that there is no provocation’ in wearing the veil to play football”, was indignant on FranceInfo the boss of the deputies Les Républicains (LR), Olivier Marleix. He regretted that the administrative body was “faithful to what was his attitude in 1989”when the question of wearing a headscarf at school was imposed in the public debate. “The legislator had to come to it”he recalled, about the 2004 law prohibiting the wearing of conspicuous religious symbols in schools.

Eric Ciotti announces a bill

“Allowing the wearing of the hijab in sport would be a real regression for women’s rights and a shameful submission to Islamism”added the president of LR, Eric Ciotti, announcing the filing of a bill if the Council of State were to follow the opinion of the public rapporteur.

Questioned on Monday, Founé Diawara, president of the collective Les Hijabeuses, had regretted on the contrary that there “women who, every weekend, are excluded from the pitch because they wear a veil”. With the current FFF regulations, players wearing the veil are de facto “excluded” and must “renounce all competition and all career”, noted the public rapporteur. Since 2014, FIFA has authorized players to play in international competition with their veil.

The political coordinator of La France insoumise (LFI), Manuel Bompard, for his part swept aside the positions of the right. “There are people who are tired of being permanently stigmatized because they want to be able to practice their religion in accordance with the law”, he told reporters. Gerald Darmanin “points the finger at Muslims” and is done “the Minister of Marine Le Pen”denounced the head of the LFI deputies, Mathilde Panot.

