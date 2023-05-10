The Grana Padano Consortium celebrates the Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games – Sport Marketing News

Sport, food and signature cuisine: these are the main themes of the event Grana Padanoheld today, Wednesday 10 May, at the Consorzio Tutela stand on the occasion of Tuttofood, the biennial Milanese event dedicated to the entire agri-food chain.

The meeting, aimed at consortium members, insiders and journalists, represented a very special occasion to celebrate the recent agreement entered into with the Organizing Committee of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, thanks also to the participation of names prestigious representatives of the sports-institutional panorama, of Italian haute cuisine, as well as expert figures linked to the world of nutrition and well-being.

The importance of this partnership was underlined by the participation of the President of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation Giovanni Malagò, who took part in the meeting at Tuttofood alongside the President of the Grana Padano Protection Consortium Renato Zaghini and the Director Stefano Berni.

“In the rich schedule of events that follow one another at our Tuttofood stand, this convivial moment represents the spearhead of a journey that sees us increasingly connected with the territory, sport, food and haute cuisine. As ambassadors of Italian taste with our best-selling PDO in the world, we are proud to be part of a unique and unrepeatable event such as the XXV Olympic Winter Games” – commented Renato Zaghini, President of the Consortium.

Stefano Berni, Director of the Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano added: “The partnership with the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation demonstrates the common purpose and deep sharing of the principles of environmental, social and economic sustainability that inspire the Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano and the Organizing Committee of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games”.

“It is important to celebrate the solid partnership between the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation and the Grana Padano Consortium with events such as today’s” declared the President of the Organizing Committee of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games Giovanni Malagò on the occasion of the meeting. “A collaboration that not only speaks of an indissoluble relationship, namely that between sport and nutrition, but that clearly describes how much the sporting element is capable of creating strong ties with an infinite number of sectors. Today, for example, the understanding between the two realities has been represented through a different language, that of haute cuisine, proof of the fantastic transversality of the world of sport”.

If Grana Padano has always weaved a unique and special thread, which unites sport, correct nutrition and signature cuisine, today this union finds its expression in the dish signed by chef Andrea Aprea, as a tribute to the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games .

After a more institutional start, the morning continued with the food experience of chef Aprea who, fresh from a Michelin star, is establishing himself as one of the best exponents of Italian haute cuisine. The chef created the recipe live, entitled “The energy of Grana Padano in the Aprea egg”: a proposal based on forest eggs, stale bread, Grana Padano Riserva and cardoncelli.

During the show cooking, Dr. Evelina Flachi, nutritionist, writer and scientific commentator, spoke to the public about the nutritional value of Grana Padano cheese, an ingredient of significant importance not only in a gourmet recipe like the one made by Andrea Aprea, but as a food to be included in a balanced and adequate diet for all those who, at different levels, practice sports.

Andrea Aprea said: “Haute cuisine and food science have the opportunity to meet when creativity is combined with attention to nutritional values ​​and the best balance of dishes. I chose to collaborate with Grana Padano because I find it to be an ideal product for combining flavour, nutrition, performance and good taste. In particular, for sports nutrition, Grana Padano represents the perfect synthesis between the desire for taste, the need to concentrate energy and a complex nutritional intake, all in a single gesture”.

Evelina Flachi explained: “The recipe studied by Andrea Aprea represents a lacto-ovo-vegetarian lunch or dinner indicated for good muscle recovery after intense physical activity because it provides a well-balanced protein intake with the other nutrients. In fact, in addition to the complex carbohydrates, fats, fibers and antioxidants supplied by the cardoncelli, Grana Padano DOP provides an adequate percentage of proteins, minerals such as calcium and phosphorus but also vitamin D which seems to improve muscle strength and reduce tiredness after exertion. In addition to Grana Padano, which is naturally lactose-free, the recipe contains only lactose-free dairy products to also meet the needs of intolerant individuals”.

Grana Padano reaffirms, once again, its key role within a diet that promotes well-being, supports sports and winks at haute cuisine, thanks to the partnership with many stars of Italian cuisine.