On weekend nights, 3,900 lanterns were lit up in the Expo Park, attracting many tourists. During the peak period, tens of thousands of passengers come and go from south to north and gather here, but the park is in order.

“After the test of the large passenger flow of the World Horticultural Exhibition, we have established a special person responsible for peak duty and formed a normal state, and we can calmly deal with the large passenger flow.” Zhang Yipeng, the leader of the comprehensive administrative law enforcement team of Baiquan Street, Yanqing District, said the secret.

In recent years, Yanqing District has successfully hosted the World Horticultural Exposition and the Winter Olympics one after another. The grand event not only left behind the “hard core” legacy of venues and road facilities, but also cultivated and trained a group of high-level talents with international vision and service capabilities. After the meeting, they enriched all walks of life and built the “most beautiful Winter Olympic city” with high-level services.

Folks turn into professionals

From skiing “Xiaobai” to an international referee, Li Wei’s life has undergone a perfect transformation in the past 6 years.

“I was an ordinary social worker in Yanqing. I was 35 years old when I learned to ski. I rolled and climbed down the primary track for the first time!” Standing in front of the track of Vanke Shijinglong Ski Resort, 41-year-old Li Wei laughed. Remember the past.

At the Winter Olympics a year ago, he was a bobsleigh referee, working side by side with the technical officials of the International Luge Federation. In the past, Li Wei didn’t even dare to think about such a job.

“This is the life opportunity brought by the Winter Olympics to us Yanqing people!” In 2019, Li Wei joined the Haituo Farmer Ski Team spontaneously established by Yanqing farmers, and participated in Yanqing’s “Five-Year 100,000 Talents Training” to study Theories and skiing skills have been practiced hard, and successfully passed the domestic technical official training course assessment of the sled event, and obtained the qualification of referee. Other members of the farmers’ ski team, some became ski instructors, and some worked in alpine ski centers, and they all ate “ice and snow rice”.

Not long ago, during the 2022-2023 snow season, a skiing heat wave rose in Yanqing. In the ice and snow, many ski instructors are from the Haituo Farmers Ski Team. These rural guys and girls who bravely pursued their dreams by taking advantage of the preparations for the Winter Olympics have become the main force of ice and snow sports.

Right now, Li Wei and his friends are preparing for an outdoor sports club. “Skiing in winter, outdoor sports in spring, summer and autumn, let’s make Yanqing’s four-season tourism more exciting!” They are full of confidence.

In the recent 2022-2023 National Bobsleigh Championships, Ji Cheng, the head referee of the steel frame bobsleigh, led the referees from Yanqing to judge together; Mature homestay housekeepers… After the grand event, a large number of Yanqing folks turned into professionals, enriching and strengthening Yanqing’s high-quality development team.

Continue to support the gold medal team

“Thank you very much for the gold medal medical team!” On February 8, 2022, the Winter Olympics competition was in full swing. After visiting the injured athletes in the Yanqing Winter Olympics Medical Security Center, the Austrian Olympic Committee President and International Olympic Committee member Karl Stowe Si, personally expressed his thanks on the message board.

To win international acclaim, the Yanqing Winter Olympics Medical Security Center lives up to its name. The Winter Olympics Medical Security Center is located in Yanqing District Hospital, with a total of 7 floors. Before the competition, the municipal and district health and health commissions coordinated experts from well-known hospitals such as the Third Hospital of Beijing Medical University, Tiantan, Tongren, and more than 120 business backbones from Yanqing District Hospital to form a Winter Olympics medical security team to carry out multiple treatment drills and technical theories, foreign languages, For skiing and other training, a total of 588 people were treated during the Winter Olympics, escorting the health of more than 10,000 people in Yanqing competition area, Winter Olympic Village, closed-loop hotels and other areas.

After the Games, the Winter Olympics Medical Security Center was converted into an emergency treatment center, and the trauma center, heart center, digestion center, and rehabilitation center during the Winter Olympics will continue to be retained. The centers are equipped with advanced equipment and sufficient medical staff.

“I used to go to the big hospitals in the city to see a doctor, but now I feel at ease at home.” Last year, Mr. Zhao, who had a sudden acute myocardial infarction, came to the heart center. During the Winter Olympics, Wang Lixin, a member of the expert team and chief physician of the Department of Cardiology, was his surgeon. After the stent operation, Mr. Zhao recovered quickly.

After the Winter Olympics, Yanqing District did not stop cultivating the talent team, but gave more support to this gold medal team honed by the Winter Olympics—equipment update, personnel increase, and business improvement, providing Yanqing District and surrounding people with more support. Higher level of medical services.

Form a new mechanism for grassroots governance

With 170 groups and 3,900 lanterns shining brightly for 274 days and spanning four seasons, the Shiyuan Park Lantern Art Festival, which kicked off on January 15, 2023, is on fire. Thousands of tourists not only enjoyed the gorgeous scenery, but also enjoyed the high-quality services left by the Expo.

“The average daily passenger flow of tens of thousands during the peak period is rarely encountered before the World Horticultural Exposition, and it is also the new normal we will face after the Expo.” On weekends, Zhang Yipeng and his team members are inspecting at Gate 1 of the Expo Park .

As a law enforcement team dedicated to sinking to the Expo Park, exciting events such as the Lantern Art Festival, Strawberry Music Festival, Camping Conference, and Spartan Warriors Tournament frequently tested the law enforcement level of this grassroots team. “Aiming at the large passenger flow, we have established a system of special personnel responsible for peak duty. 10 team members are dedicated to guarding and patrolling at key locations such as Gate 1 and Gate 6. Guide merchants in the park to do a good job in garbage classification, and persuade them to go outside the park without a license. Uncivilized behaviors such as tourist businessmen and motor vehicles occupying green spaces will be dealt with in accordance with the law.” Zhang Yipeng said.

Not only grass-roots governance, but also in all aspects of Yanqing’s urban operation, there are new mechanisms and new methods that have been honed after the event——

In Haituo Mountain, which is nearly 2,200 meters above sea level, in a three-dimensional space of 100 meters in length, width and height, the weather data is updated every 10 minutes. This is the highest standard of previous Winter Olympics – “minute-level, 100-meter-level” weather forecast service system. Today, this system has served Yanqing for a long time and provided accurate weather data for various international events.

With the holding of the grand event, Yanqing’s drone industry has developed greatly. Drones patrol the forest above the forest, combined with daily mountain patrols and forest protection, to build a three-dimensional forest fire protection system that integrates air and land, and combines man and machine to make forests safer.

The Expo Park has built “electronic archives” for 110,000 large trees and more than 180 kinds of ground cover flowers. Through long-term tracking, it provides intuitive data for the park’s regional carbon neutrality.

……

From talent to platform and then to mechanism construction, Yanqing shines because of the preparation and hosting of the grand event. The legacy of the grand event has also injected endless vitality into this small town, and has become the source of power to build “the most beautiful Winter Olympic city”.Our reporter Li Yao

