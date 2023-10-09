The Grand Finale: Highlights and Legacy of the Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou Asian Games Concludes with Success and Impact

The 16-day-long Hangzhou Asian Games came to a close on October 8, marking the end of a grand event and the beginning of a new chapter. The games showcased cultural exchanges, emphasized green initiatives, and left a lasting impact on the city and its residents.

The event, which brought together 45 Olympic Council of Asia members and over 12,000 athletes, highlighted the humanistic spirit of sports. Besides fierce competition, the games served as a platform for cultural exchange and mutual learning. Athletes and teams from different countries bonded over shared experiences and cultural symbols. For example, the Kazakh women’s volleyball team received handmade bamboo fans as gifts, representing the best wishes of the host city.

In addition, the games emphasized environmental sustainability through various measures. The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, the main venue, deployed 437 environmental sensing devices to monitor and manage energy consumption in real-time. Customized energy efficiency management modes were implemented, resulting in significant energy savings and a reduction in carbon emissions.

The Hangzhou Asian Games also embraced technological advancements, showcasing a variety of innovative applications. The event unveiled the first large-scale international comprehensive sports event metaverse platform, implemented electronic identity registration cards, and introduced robot dog transportation equipment. These technological integrations created a beautiful and intelligent sports event, breaking the boundaries of time and space.

The extensive participation of the public was another highlight of the games. With the coinciding Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, the enthusiasm of the audience was evident, resulting in over 3.05 million tickets sold and a total attendance rate of over 92%. The games not only brought joy to the spectators but also benefited the local population. The commitment to simplification and public welfare during the preparation process ensured that the legacy of the games extended beyond the event itself.

In fact, many venues were open to the public before the Asian Games, generating over 10 million reservations. After the games, efforts are being made to ensure the sustained use of these venues. The Hangzhou Municipal Government signed a memorandum of cooperation with international sports federations to actively introduce and host major sports events. This commitment aims to cultivate independent brand events, enhance the comprehensive effects of the Asian Games, and position Hangzhou as an international “game” and “meeting” city.

Various cities benefited from hosting Asian Games events. For example, the Yangshan Rock Climbing Center in Keqiao, Shaoxing, not only served as a competition venue but will also become a youth rock climbing research base and a multi-functional venue for various events. Jinhua City, which hosted sepak takraw and football events, will continue to make sports facilities accessible to the public at affordable prices.

The Hangzhou Asian Games not only showcased athletic excellence and unity but also left a lasting impact on the city and its residents. The event’s focus on cultural exchange, sustainability, technological innovation, and public welfare ensured a memorable experience for participants and spectators alike. As Hangzhou looks to the future, it aims to build on the success of the Asian Games and further cement its position as a global sports and cultural hub.

