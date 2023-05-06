The Great Beauty of champion Naples and its directors

It took thirty-three years, and maybe it’s true that such a long time is never worth it. But the Great Beauty never happens overnight, it takes time, and all the time it takes to make history. Napoli’s last Scudetto was in the 1989/90 season and it bore the name of the strongest player in the world, Diego Armando Maradona, even if in that team there were other not bad guys, like Ferrara, Careca, Alemao, and behind the desk someone who understood football like few others, Luciano Moggi . Only that the greatness of the Pibe de Oroas was right in the end, it shaded everything.

This time it’s not like that, this time the Magic has a different, even higher signbecause it doesn’t belong to just one and it’s not the gift he gives you, but it belongs to everyone, it’s the crown you conquered with the best weapon you could have: that of the game. And to play well, everyone has to do it. After a slow startwith two draws in the first days, Napoli sets the distances on everyone with an overwhelming first roundannihilating everyone not only with the results, but also with the show that it always manages to offer, on every field.

Then, since victories need many things, even destiny, he takes great advantage of two favorable situations. The first it is that of the world championship, placed to interrupt the season in the heart of winter, and with its players who emerge almost immediately from that glowing challenge that consumes muscles and brains. The second is that its main rivals, Inter and Milan perhaps give up the competition early to bet everything on the champions, setting up a preparation aimed at hitting the best form in the spring, when the European competition gets underway. Napoli thus traces a deep furrow, which protects it from any comeback. Would he still have won? Probably yes. Only that the goal has now become easier and closer.

On this ride but there is the splendor of a greatness, of a dream that is not stolen, but conquered. In the soul of a city suspended between her mysteries, misery and nobility, genius and recklessness, the strength of her poetry and the violence of her pain, Spalletti built his masterpiececreating a team that now deserves a place in football history like the one that we gave Sacchi to Milanwith its game plots and its men elevated to symbols, such as the Osimhen bumper mask that the Neapolitans have placed everywhere, placing it on the statue of the Veiled Christ, on the photos of Vesuvius, on the Margherita pizza and even on the zeppole. But beyond everything, Naples won this championship by combining its imagination with an enviable industrial planning thanks to Aurelio De Lurentiis, leaving nothing out, not even politics.

It’s not a scudetto won suddenly. He began to win it in the summer, with a sumptuous signing campaign that nevertheless went unnoticed, so much so that there wasn’t a commentator who had placed Napoli among the favorites before the start. From Kim to Kvara, up to Raspadori, he didn’t miss a beat, after losing two pillars like Insigne and Koulibaly. For this, for all of this, it is no longer the triumph of a single man in command, it is no longer Maradona’s championship, but that of an entire city and an entire team.

Con two craftsmen above all, without which perhaps nothing could have happened. Spalletti and Giuntoli, two Tuscans who made the fortune of the Azzurri. Among all the players who crowd Italian football with words, the lord of Certaldo is one of the few who really deserves this title, given by esprit de corps and flag even to Pioli or Conte, for example, who are not at all. It’s a silly division between gamers and results players. Inzaghi is one who builds the game through the boltthat is, a system that cancels the game par excellence, but I would have a hard time including it in the defensiveists to the bitter end.

But Italian football that is being reborn from its ashes (especially if he decides to reset the sporting justice that hangs like a sword of Damocles over his future) he absolutely needs entertainment to relaunch himself abroad and increase the value of his product. Otherwise the hangover will not be over and we will find ourselves talking only to each other again. Spalletti could mark the way: he has always looked for entertainment, not relying on a scheme, but adapting his philosophy to the men available, passing from the maneuvered counterattack of Udinese to airy football with its sudden gusts of Rome to get to this Napoli that takes over the matches with a vertical phrasing. Kvara’s Napoli was very different from Insigne’s, and it couldn’t have been otherwise. Different performers, different game.

And this masterpiece team was built by Cristiano Giuntoli. The blue ds is at the top of a pyramidal system, which includes the deputy Giuseppe Pompilio and especially the manager of the Maurizio Micheli scouting area and the chief observer, the Roman advocate Leonardo Mantovani, an iron couple who migrated from Brescia to Udine, gaining experience and something more, before arriving in Naples, leaving and then returning, in 2018, because some loves do not end, they make immense rounds and then return. Micheli and Mantovani went looking for talent in Africa already in the early 90s, when at those latitudes there were only their English colleagues from Arsenal and Manchester.

Frank Anguissa gets caught like this, with this wealth of knowledge behind himstanding there waiting for the right moment to lower the price, while he travels from Marseille to Fulham for 30 million, to Villareal and back to Fulham, to come to Naples just halfway through: 15. You have to keep up with it, cultivate relationships and ties , and have infinite patience, as Giuntoli did with Kvaratskhelia, taken at 11.5 million when they asked for more than thirty: «I launch the floats and wait. As long as it takes.”

But Sor Cristiano is an atypical Florentine, failed architect, with 19 exams at the University of Florence, and a career as a footballer almost entirely in Liguria, in Serie C, a calm man who, if he can, stays away from any controversy, which is almost impossible in the land of the Medici, and that not even he knows how good he is after he has hung up his boots: it is the patron of Carpi who notices it, Stefano Bonacinibecause he had hired him to be the deputy of the sports director and it doesn’t even take him 12 months to send his boss away and bet everything on him as sporting director.

In six years, Carpi flies from Serie D to Serie A, and the last leap from the cadets he does it with a budget of two million gross, which is enough for him find people like Kevin Lasagna. This is how it comes to Naples. But it’s not that he changes. It always stays the same. The low profile is your key to unlocking all doors. Lobotka, Anguissa, Kim, Di Lorenzo, Kvara, Meret, Zielinski, Osimhen, they are all his shots, because this is Giuntoli’s Naples. And of Spalletti. There is no San Gennaro this time. There is a project, an industrial planning, there is modernity. Work and sweat. This is the Napoli Champion.