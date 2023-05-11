The great gesture that honors Nikola Mirotic with the Barça TV workers

The Barca captain was interviewed by the club’s official channel and was in for a big surprise at the end of the talk

He Barça of basketball faces the decisive stage of the season with the greatest ambition possible, and if not at best, in one of the Best moments of the course.

The brilliant rating for the Final Four from Euroleague after winning a resounding 3-0 in their Playoff tie against Zalgiri It is a good reflection of the current moment that the set of Saruns Jasikevicius.

Captaining the ship is a Nikola Mirotic that is living its fourth season in Barcelona and that, as it has been tonic year after year, is increasingly more involved with all the news that surrounds the Barça club. despite that star aura that Mirotic enjoys, the Barca ’33’ breaks with the stereotype of living in a bubble, oblivious to reality or the routine of the people around him, and the great sample is the last gesture that he has had with the entity’s television, Barca TV.

A few weeks ago, it became known that Barça and Telefónica were not going to renew the agreement to continue with the broadcasts, and that the medium’s activity was going to come to an end on June 30, with the dismissal of a workforce of more than 100 workers. Upon hearing the news, Nikola Mirotic, taking advantage of a interview In the locker room after finishing a game, he wanted to have words of affection and gratitude for the work carried out by television, but it did not stop there.

The great Nikola Mirotic, straight to the Final 4 and into our hearts!! Thanks a million crack!!

And it is that, practically a week after disputing the semifinals of the Euroleague Final Four against Real Madrid, the team captain has gone through the microphones of Barça TV, to review the Barça news. The surprise has come as soon as said talk has finished, since Nikola Mirotic has decided to invite all the workers of the channel to eat who were present at the time. In total, the meal, which took place in a restaurant in Sant Just Desvern, has had some 30 diners, and the ’33’ from Barcelona has been chatting calmly and taking photos with everyone present.

The Barça TV workers have shared the moment through their social networks. “You are a crack Nikola, thank you for these beautiful gestures”, Diego Lorjin has commented on his personal instagram. The gesture has also been widely applauded by the Barça fans, and with it, Mirotic once again shows that he is a crack on and off the slopes.