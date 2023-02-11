A few more days, then the lights of the great international Polo will turn on Cortina d’Ampezzo and Fiames, which will host the first stage of the fourth edition of the Italia Polo Challenge from Tuesday 14 to Saturday 18 February, “IPC 2023 TROPHY US POLO ASSN.”, arena polo circuit organized in collaboration with FISE (Italian Federation of Equestrian Sports). In three years, just in the month of February, the Winter Olympic Games will be in full swing in Cortina, and for this very reason every sporting event held in this area is a small big step towards the five-circle appointment of 2026. And considering the presence of polo champions from all over the world, from the point of view of participation, it will be like experiencing a ‘mini-Olympics’.

THE TEAMS – Who will win the medals? Six teams will compete on the snowy field of the ‘Antonella De Rigo’ sports center in Fiames, divided into two groups of three. In the first, Blue Ocean Finance Polo Team, Riccione Polo Team and US Polo Assn will compete. polo team; In the second it will be the turn of the Grand Hotel Savoia Polo Team, Natuzzi Polo Team and Kadermin Union Polo Team. The winners of the two triangular matches scheduled from Wednesday 15 to Friday 17 – at 6 and 7 pm the scheduled matches – will play the final for first place; the two runners-up will compete for the third step of the podium. The same goes for the third classified, who on Saturday 18 will open the day of the finals with that for the 5th place. Among the players from France, Germany, China, England, Argentina and Spain there will be three Italians: Stefano Giansanti will be the captain of the Kadermin Union Polo Team and Fabrizio Facello the captain of the Riccione Polo Team, in which Therence Cusmano will also play, in addition to the Argentinian Patricio Rattagan, who has lived in Italy for many years. The inaugural tender, Wednesday at 6 pm, will be Blue Ocean Finance-Riccione.

LA PARTNERSHIP – Cortina, which on Tuesday 14th will host the horse parade in the streets of the city centre, is undoubtedly an Italian symbol of international sports tourism, a segment dedicated to those who play sports at an amateur or competitive level or simply travel to follow major events. For some time now, sports formats have been expanding their offer through an entertainment philosophy that winds through several daily appointments within the ‘day by day’ of the same sporting event. All this creates a sort of ‘propagation effect’ on the accommodation, leisure, culinary, sporting activities – and more – of the host localities, contributing to the growth and development of the tourist realities in the area. Blue Ocean Finance SpA, seizing the potential of the Italia Polo Challenge, proposes itself as a financial partner in support of the growth and development of the structures in the area, in view of the new opportunities foreseen for the tourism sector. “We are proud to support an Italian event with an international scope of the caliber of the Italia Polo Challenge in Cortina, crucial for the preparation of the territory and of all the companies involved in the Milan Cortina 2 Olympics026 – underlined the CEO Giuliano Gigli –. Events of this magnitude have historically been powerful triggers of innovation, retraining and growth for business: from hospitality to entertainment. As Blue Ocean Finance, we have always looked to the future to support the change of companies that want to be part of it. We will arrive ready for the 2026 appointment”.