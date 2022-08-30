The Argentine against Monza scores the first two goals with the Roma shirt and enters the club of the centenarians of our championship

If he had been able to choose, perhaps, he would have changed only one thing of his magical night, Paulo Dybala: he would have scored one of his two goals under the Curva Sud. Because the heart of the Roma supporters was waiting for him with open arms and not just tonight. But that’s okay too, the goals under the South will keep them for some other occasion. Because the important thing was to unlock and Dybala did it in the fourth official match in the Giallorossi, the second at home. It may have been a coincidence, or maybe not, but the first of his two goals came while the Olimpico remembered a recently deceased Palermo ultras.

quota 100 — A crossroads of destiny that tells, a little more, the magical night of Paulo, who reached 100 goals in Serie A. Here too there is a bit of destiny, because such a prestigious goal arrives in the stadium where, 10 years ago, he made his debut in the top flight. It was a promise from Palermo, the opponent was Lazio, the result to be forgotten (3-0), but tonight Dybala will want to remember everything. Yet another roar at the moment of his entry into the field, the DybalaMask, the goals, the desire not to leave the field when Mou replaced him after an hour (and he confided that he wanted to make the third). And it was a standing ovation, before he put some ice on his calf. Also because, to always return to destiny, the Argentine’s second goal was the hundredth of the Giallorossi under the guidance of José Mourinho. See also Gotti willing to stay with an annual contract, the ball now goes to Pozzo

Olympic gone mad — An important goal, arrived in the 32nd minute after the Monza goalkeeper had returned an Abraham shot. At 18 ‘the first goal arrived, beautiful: 40 meters sprint, touches in speed, and a left-footed rebound to beat Di Gregoria and drive the Olimpico crazy. “I really wanted to score and luckily he came here in front of our fans. We continue to grow, ”he said at the end of the match, while the Roma fans continued to cheer him on. “I think now playing every three days the conditions you gain there. We have to be good at managing the loads of the matches and then we will work ”, the answer regarding the state of form of him.

good boy — Dybala says that the best goal “will be the next”, while he does not want to say what Mourinho told him at the moment of the change: “Ask him”. Said, done, Mou is unbalanced: “Last year when he came here with Juve I told him:” You are a good boy “and today I told him again after he scored for us”. That’s why, after all, he wanted it so much.

August 30, 2022 (change August 30, 2022 | 11:30 pm)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

