The great plan of the goalkeeper legend! The Czech wants to prove himself in another sport

He loves sports. Petr Čech embellished his professional career as a football goalkeeper with a decent collection of trophies, he is also no stranger to other sectors. He continues to play hockey and is also into cycling. He still remembers the time when he worked in Rennes, when the whole country was alive with the famous Tour de France. In the future, he would like to start L’Etape. “I hope that I will succeed, that I will have time to prepare for it. It could work,” Čech said at the weekend at this year’s event.

