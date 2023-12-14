The “Greek Freak” show: Antetokounmpo scores 64 (!) points in NBA game, but that leads to a fight over the game ball

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

The two-time MVP (2019 and 2020) thus improved his personal record and the Bucks’ club record. In January 2023, Antetokounmpo had scored 55 points in the 123-113 win against Washington. The Greek also bettered Michael Redd’s 57 points in the 2006 113-11 loss to Utah.

The all-time record was still far out of reach. Wilt Chamerlain once scored 100 points in one game for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1962. And earlier this year, Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo’s performance was no less impressive. “There’s no way to stop him. You can’t defend against him one-on-one. He has some really strong guys around him, but at the end of the day it’s all about him,” Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin said after the game. “He has an incredible will to win and will do anything for it. What an incredible achievement.”

Afterwards there was a commotion because the Indiana players had taken the game ball into their locker room, while Antetokounmpo felt he was entitled to it. There was some pushing and pulling.

Thanks to the victory, Milwaukee moves into second place over Orlando in the Eastern Conference standings, behind leader Boston. Indiana remains fifth.

Meanwhile, San Antonio and Detroit continue their record streak of defeats. The Spurs lost 119-122 to the LA Lakers, losing for the eighteenth time in a row. In the absence of LeBron James, Anthony Davis was the visitors’ top scorer with 37 points. The French top talent Victor Wembanyama, number one in the draft, showed himself with 30 points and 13 rebounds, although he missed a chance to equalize in the end.

The Pistons won 111-129 at home against Philadelphia, where Joel Embiid excelled with 41 points. It was already the 21st consecutive loss for Detroit.

Draymond Green suspended indefinitely

Meanwhile, the NBA has suspended Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green “indefinitely.” The American hit a Phoenix player in the face on Tuesday. Green had just completed a five-match suspension.

The 33-year-old Green, a four-time NBA champion with the Warriors and a two-time Olympic champion with Team USA, is not an unspoken figure. The American all too often deals in violations and exclusions, sometimes for dangerous behavior. Tuesday’s battle was the final straw for the NBA, according to a statement.

The indefinite suspension takes into account Green’s repeated unsportsmanlike conduct, it said. The player will have to meet certain conditions before he can participate in competitive matches again.

