On March 14th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season Grizzlies will play against the Lone Ranger. Morant continued his internal suspension, and Doncic and Irving were also sidelined. In the first half, the Lone Ranger completed the overtake, and the Grizzlies played 8-0 in the third quarter, widening the point difference. In the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies opened the point difference to 20 points, and the Lone Ranger counterattack failed. In the end, the Grizzlies 104-88 Lone Ranger ushered in 3 consecutive victories and gave the Lone Ranger 3 consecutive losses. It is worth mentioning that after Irving joined, the Lone Ranger had 6 wins and 9 losses.

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks 19 points, 5 assists and 2 steals, Bain 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, Jones 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Roddy 19 points.

Many of the main players on both sides are absent. Morant on the Grizzlies side is still suspended internally, and Irving and Doncic on the Mavericks side are unable to play. As soon as it came up, the two teams were inseparable. Jones made a throw and the Grizzlies led 12-11. Jones hit another three-pointer, Hardy hit back with a three-pointer, Green also had a jumper, and the Grizzlies timed out. Back from the timeout, Alda made a layup immediately, Jones made another jumper, Hardy also made a three-pointer, and then he made another three-pointer, Bain added 2 and 1, Roddy made a three-pointer, the first quarter ended, the Grizzlies 29-25 leading.

In the second quarter, Green made a layup and the Lone Ranger caught up to 29. Roddy broke through and dunked, Holiday dunked back, Green also had a throw, Morris hit a jumper, Roddy made a layup and the two sides entered a timeout. Back from the timeout, Green hit another throw, Hardaway also had a three-pointer, and the two sides tied at 40. Green made another three-pointer, the Lone Ranger overtook, Roddy hit back with a layup, Wright made a throw, Jones also made a throw, and the two sides paused again. Back on the court, Tillman added 2 and 1, Wright hit a three-pointer, Bain succeeded in throwing a shot, Wright made a layup, halftime ended, and the Mavericks took a 50-49 lead.

Back from the intermission, Hardaway made two free throws, Jaren Jackson Jr. made a throw, Bain made a tip-up, and then he also made a layup. The Grizzlies went 8-0 and the Lone Ranger timed out. After the timeout, Hardaway went back to the locker room to check, Dillon hit a three-pointer, and the Grizzlies opened up the double-digit point difference. Hardy made a throw, Bain responded with a three-pointer, Hardy hit another three-pointer, Dillon added 1 to the three-pointer, Green responded with a three-pointer, and then he also made a tip-up, Holiday made a three-pointer, Aldama countered with a dunk, Dillon With a three-pointer, the Grizzlies lead 76-65. The Lone Ranger came back from a timeout, Hardy counterattacked one-stop, Roddy made a tip, Holiday also had a layup, Kennard made a throw, Roddy made a three-pointer, Dillon made a layup, Wright made a layup, and the third quarter ended. The Grizzlies lead 85-71.

In the fourth quarter, Roddy hit a three-pointer as soon as he came up, Green hit back with a jumper, Bain also had a three-pointer, Green hit a jumper, Roddy responded with a layup, Bain made another three-pointer, the Grizzlies led 96-75, and the Lone Ranger timed out. Back from the timeout, Bullock hit a three-pointer, and the Grizzlies quickly timed out. Back on the court, Green hit a three-pointer, Dillon also had a three-pointer, Jones made a jumper, and the Grizzlies led 102-83. Since then, Kidd gave up the game ahead of time, and the Grizzlies’ main force also went off. The game entered garbage time ahead of time, and the Grizzlies won at home.

Lone Ranger: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Green, Hardy

Lone Ranger: Hardaway, Bullock, Powell, Green, Hardy

Grizzlies: Brooks, Jackson, Tillman, Bain, Jones