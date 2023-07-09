the group of escapees soon to attack the puy de Dôme

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 9ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The 9ᵉ stage of the Tour de France, 182.4 kilometers long. Perhaps the queen stage of the Grande Boucle this year, marked by a departure from Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat (Haute-Vienne) – where Raymond Poulidor is buried – and a tribute to the legendary duel between Jacques Anquetil and “Poupou” in 1964. Because it is at the top of Puy-de-Dôme that the finish is judged.

Or ? Between Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat (Haute-Vienne) and the summit of Puy-de-Dôme (13.3 km at 7.7%, out of category).

When ? The actual start was given to 13 h 45 and the first runners should cross the finish line around 6:18 p.m. if they drive at an average speed of 40 kilometers per hour.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Clément Martel and Louise Le Borgne, from the peaks of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, from the roads of the Tour.

What we won’t talk about? Of the five films needed to survive a train journey with children

