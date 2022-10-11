The Guangdong team who cannot arrive in the competition area due to epidemic prevention and control regulations will miss the first game of the new CBA seasonFly into the homes of ordinary people

According to the official announcement issued by the CBA today, the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team will be absent from the first game of the regular season with the Beijing Beikong Team due to being managed in accordance with the territorial epidemic prevention and control regulations and unable to arrive at the competition area on time.

The CBA announcement did not mention whether the game was rescheduled. According to the regulations of the CBA league, if the team cannot arrive at the venue to participate in the game due to its own reasons, the team will be sentenced to abstain and lose 0-20. However, the Chinese Basketball Association has not yet specified whether this provision applies to the current situation of the Guangdong team.

The Guangdong team was quarantined collectively this time, and there are indeed reasons for club management. According to reports, because sister Du Feng, who had been to the Guangdong team’s training ground, was diagnosed with nucleic acid positive, all Guangdong men’s basketball players, including up to 29 coaches, were all judged as close contacts.

After the Guangdong team is released from isolation and arrives in the competition area, it must implement the “three-day three inspections” according to the new regulations of the CBA competition area before participating in the competition. Therefore, even if the Guangdong team arrives in the competition area tomorrow, it is still very likely that they will continue to miss two or three games. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Zhiling)