Original Title: Spicy South China Tiger Rick Tongxi Youth Army (quote)

The Guangdong team won 12 consecutive victories (theme)

Yangcheng Evening NewsReporter Hao Haoyu

On January 2, the second stage of the 2022-2023 season of the CBA League will continue in Zhuji, Zhejiang. The Guangdong team continued its recent high-spirited momentum and beat the youth team Nanjing Tongxi 124 to 108, winning 12 consecutive victories. Since the start of the second stage, the Guangdong team has maintained a record of complete victories, and the team is in excellent condition.

The Tongxi team has made people shine this season. Just a season ago, they were still a big team in the league, but now they have undergone a radical change. This season, Xirelijiang has served as both a player and a coach in the Tongxi team, but it has achieved unexpected results. Under the leadership of Xirelijiang, young players such as Lin Wei, Wang Lanyi, and Wu Tingjia in the Tongxi team have been given ample opportunities to grow. Coupled with Peterson and Achur’s two strong foreign players, now The Tongxi team is already a force to be reckoned with in the league.

But in front of the seasoned Guangdong team, the Tongxi team always seemed to be out of breath. The Tongxi team joined the CBA League in the 2014-2015 season. Since then, they have played against the Guangdong team 18 times, but they have not won a single victory. It’s not that the Tongxi team has no chance of winning the game, but the Guangdong team’s style of play is more stable, and this is what the young team of the Tongxi team lacks.

The same is true in this game. Under the leadership of foreign aid Peterson, the Tongxi team played an excellent first half. They led the Guangdong team by three points and entered the locker room. In this campaign, Peterson felt hot and scored 39 points on 8 of 12 three-pointers. However, the Guangdong team’s foreign aid Ma Shang only made 2 of 9 shots from beyond the three-point line in this campaign, and did not show his true level. At the end of the third quarter, the Tongxi team was still in the lead, but they could not control the rhythm of the game. They were disrupted by the sudden counterattack of the Guangdong team, and thus handed over the initiative of the game.

The Guangdong team played an 11-0 spurt at the end of the third quarter. The rapid increase in defensive strength in a short period of time caught the Tongxi team off guard, and they were a little panicked for a while, mainly young players. On the other hand, the Guangdong team, although there are also a lot of young players in the team, but there are veterans like Yi Jianlian and Ren Junfei in charge, and new talents such as Xu Jie and Hu Mingxuan have been tested many times. Relatively handy. To be fair, the Tongxi team played well enough in this game, but the Guangdong team has more experience in the game and finally won the game.

After winning the first game in 2023, Guangdong team coach Du Feng also praised the team’s performance. He believes that the old players in the team have been helping the young players on the field, and he also hopes that the young players will grow rapidly through every game .