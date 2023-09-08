The Guatemalan National Team Prepares for Crucial Clash Against El Salvador in Concacaf Nations League

The Guatemalan National Team is gearing up to face off against El Salvador in a highly anticipated match for the first date of the Concacaf Nations League. The game, scheduled to begin at 8:10 p.m., will take place at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium. Ahead of the match, Nicholas Hagen, the goalkeeper for the Guatemalan team, expressed his thoughts on the upcoming game and made a special request to the Guatemalan fans.

Hagen, who is 27 years old and a trusted player under coach Luis Fernando Tena, currently plays in the first division of Israeli soccer. Recognizing the significance of the upcoming matches, Hagen emphasized the importance of playing at home. “We know how important these games are and how important it is to play at home,” he stated.

Hagen further emphasized the team’s responsibility to bring joy to the Guatemalan people and called on the fans for their support, not only for the match against El Salvador but also for the subsequent duel against Panama on Sunday, September 10. “We need your support, that you are in the stadium and that the name of Guatemala be heard. For the teams that come to play here, it is hell,” Hagen urged.

As the Guatemalan National Team prepares for this thrilling match, all eyes will be on them, eager to see if they can seize the opportunity and make their fans proud at home. With Hagen’s plea for support echoing in the hearts of Guatemalan soccer enthusiasts, the stage is set for an intense and unforgettable game.