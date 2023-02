Czech shooters closed the World Cup in Cairo with two fifth places. Nineteen-year-old rifleman Veronika Blažíčková equaled the previous best from last year’s SP in Changwon in the three-position shooting at 3×20 shots with fifth place, Matěj Rampula was fifth in the rapid-fire pistol discipline. The 22-year-old representative improved his best performance from last year’s competition in Rio de Janeiro by two places.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook