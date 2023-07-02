Home » The gunners were not enough for the French in team rapid fire at the European Games
The gunners were not enough for the French in team rapid fire at the European Games

The gunners were not enough for the French in team rapid fire at the European Games

The Czech team led by Podhráský, who finished third in the individual competition on Friday and won a place at the Olympic Games, first finished second in both rounds of the qualification. Only six teams took part in the competition, first the Ukrainians were the best, and in the fight for the final it was clearly the French. In the final, the Czechs got the short end of the stick with them from the start, and out of nine fights they won points for only two draws.

Like Podhráský, Rampula also won a second medal at the European Games, who was already second in the mixed rapid-fire pistol competition together with Alžběta Dědová.

