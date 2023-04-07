Original title: Guoan team warms up Nantong Zhiyun team tonight

Beijing Evening News (Reporter Wang Yang) Tonight, the Beijing Guoan team will play a Hangzhou Asian Games test match with the “promoted” Nantong Zhiyun team of the Chinese Super League at the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium. This game is also the last official warm-up match of the Guoan team before the start of the new season of the Chinese Super League. Coach Stanley will send the main players to the field to test the recent training results and the competitive state of the new players.

It is understood that Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium will undertake some football matches during the Hangzhou Asian Games. In order to test the venue and related hardware and software facilities, the organizer invited Guoan Team and Nantong Zhiyun Team to participate in this test match.

The Guoan team has been training in closed Beijing Gaoxin base recently, making the final sprint for the new season of the Chinese Super League that will start next weekend. Two days ago, the last new aid to join the team during the offseason, Cameroon international defender Ngadeu arrived in Beijing, and the Guoan team assembled the last piece of the new season’s lineup puzzle. Stanley can also play the main force in this warm-up match and run the lineup through actual combat.

Judging from the recent training status, the Guoan team will focus on the 433 formation in the new season. De Sousa, Ademi, Yang Liyu and many other new players have the strength to compete for the starting position. Due to the injury of the young central defender Ruan Qilong in the warm-up match with the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers last week, the Guoan team currently has a shortage of central defenders. Fortunately, Engadeu has been in the league period before coming to China, and his competitive state is good. It is expected that he will play in this warm-up match and accept Stanley’s inspection in actual combat.

This season, the Guoan team has relatively sufficient personnel reserves in the midfield and goalkeeper positions. Cao Yongjing and Guo Quanbo have successively joined Changchun Yatai and Meizhou Hakka on loan. The club will announce the first-team roster for the new season in the near future.

The opponent of the Guoan team, Nantong Zhiyun, has been a new force in Chinese football in recent years. They are also the “promoted horses” that have attracted much attention in the new season.

In addition, while the team is actively preparing for the game, the upgraded Xingongti is also actively preparing to undertake the opening ceremony and opening game of the new season of the Chinese Super League.